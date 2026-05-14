Hoover City Council changes approval process for data centers

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The Hoover City Council this week approved a change to its zoning ordinance to help guard against potential negative impacts from future data centers that companies may want to build in the city.

Hoover currently doesn’t have any applications for a new data center in its city limits, but if a company hade requested a permit for one prior to Monday night’s vote, it would have gone straight to the city’s Inspection Services Department for permitting and site plan approval, City Planner Mac Martin said.

There is no zoning classification in Hoover’s zoning ordinance that specifically defines a data center use that fits most modern data centers, but the closest thing Hoover has is an “office/technical use,” Martin said.

An office/technical use is defined as an office use combined with equipment-intensive uses where 20% or more of the net usable floor area of a facility is devoted to large equipment use by administrative employees or for business process functions such as data processing and communications equipment, Martin said.

Hoover’s zoning ordinance was quite permissive of that use, making them permitted by right in the vast majority of the city’s non-residential districts, Martin said. No public hearings would have been required.

Given the concerns that city officials have heard from residents in the community about the potential impacts of data centers, Martin said it was wise to see if there is “a little bit more scrutiny we could add to the process.”

The action taken by the City Council on Monday was to make “office/technical uses” something that requires “conditional use” approval, which means any application for a data center now will have to be submitted to the Hoover Planning Commission and Hoover City Council for approval.

This will allow staff to review the concept with any applicants and advise them on the kinds of studies they need to submit to look at the potential impacts of what they’re proposing, Martin said.

Hoover Councilman Robin Schultz said this zoning change is a proactive step to make sure that Hoover doesn’t have a data center pop up in the city without proper vetting.

A Ross Bridge resident on Monday asked the council why it didn’t just put a moratorium for data centers in place, similar to what Birmingham did after a company called Nebius successfully submitted an application for an artificial intelligence factory on property that formerly was home to a Regions Bank back-office center off Lakeshore Parkway, not far from Hoover.

Martin said data centers come in many different forms and take up varying amounts of land, with greatly varying impacts. The city doesn’t want to completely prohibit new ones or expansion of existing ones, but instead give the city a tool to review each one on a case-by-case basis and thoughtfully review the impacts and consider ways to mitigate those impacts, or deny an application if it isn’t a right fit for the property in question.

Schultz said there are five data centers within two miles of the planned Nebius AI factory off Lakeshore, some of which are fairly small.

Across the country, some data centers have drawn much opposition for a variety of reasons, including disruption to the surrounding community, environmental impacts and resource consumption.

Some data centers, particularly some of those dealing with artificial intelligence, require millions of gallons of water daily for cooling, frequently straining local resources in areas where water is scarce. They also sometimes consume large amounts of electricity, raising concerns about utility rates for others in the community.

Opponents also have raised concerns about air, noise and light pollution, electronic waste and the disruption of the landscape since many artificial intelligence factories have been put in large warehouse-like structures.

Martin said Monday’s action by the City Council gives the city some protection. The city also can consider supplemental regulations related to data centers, but developing those likely would take some time. Monday’s requirement for “conditional use” approval is a good “starting point,” he said.

In other business Monday, the Hoover City Council: