Hoover council approves extra $100,000 for design work for Hoover Met renovations

Fans watch the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament championship game from the new right field fan area at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The Hoover City Council on Monday night amended its 2025 budget to provide an additional $100,000 for design work related to renovations that took place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium over the past year.
The city’s contract with the Neel-Schaffer design firm only went through March, but delays in the project pushed some of the company’s work past March, and some of the costs associated with steel and concrete testing escalated beyond what had been estimated, said Blake Miller, the city’s chief operations officer.
The budget for the project needed to be amended to make Neel-Schaffer whole for work that was done, Miller said.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Amended its 2025 budget to use $40,000 from opioid lawsuit settlement money to buy additional emergency medical supplies and support emergency medical operations. The additional money is needed to get the Hoover Fire Department through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, fire Chief Clay Bentley said.
- Renewed a contract with DPTM to do drug testing for Hoover Municipal Court, with a reduction in cost from 52 cents per substance per drug screen to 47 cents per substance per drug screen, with a total estimated annual cost of $20,655
- Approved a license for Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar to sell alcoholic beverages at its new restaurant under construction at 6225 Tattersall Blvd.
- Agreed to participate in the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday on July 18-20, eliminating the sales tax on items such as clothing, school supplies and computer equipment, subject to certain limitations. For more details, go here.
- Agreed to raise the hourly rate for various interns working for the city from $10 per hour to a range of $15.44 to $27.74, depending on the type of internship and level of education of the intern. The changes should cost the city an additional $31,000, records show.
- Agreed to pay Pyro Shows of Alabama $27,500 to put on a Fourth of July fireworks show for the city at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex
- Agreed to pay to cut high weeds and/or grass on properties at 542 Oneal Drive, 2125 Tyler Lane, 2152 Larchmont Circle, 2337 Tyler Road and 2882 Wisteria Drive and to file liens against the property owners to recover the costs