Hoover council approves extra $100,000 for design work for Hoover Met renovations

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Fans watch the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament championship game from the new right field fan area at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night amended its 2025 budget to provide an additional $100,000 for design work related to renovations that took place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium over the past year.

The city’s contract with the Neel-Schaffer design firm only went through March, but delays in the project pushed some of the company’s work past March, and some of the costs associated with steel and concrete testing escalated beyond what had been estimated, said Blake Miller, the city’s chief operations officer.

The budget for the project needed to be amended to make Neel-Schaffer whole for work that was done, Miller said.

In other business Monday, the council: