Hoover approves design, land acquisition for sidewalk on John Hawkins Parkway

× Expand JHP sidewalk map The city of Hoover is partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation to build a 1.8-mile sidewalk along John Hawkins Parkway between U.S. 31 and the entrance to the Cahaba River Estates subdivision. The location is indicated by the fuschia-colored line.

The Hoover City Council on Tuesday night voted to proceed with a 1.8-mile sidewalk project on John Hawkins Parkway (Alabama 150) between U.S. 31 and the entrance to the Cahaba River Estates subdivision.

The project is expected to cost almost $2.7 million, with $2.1 million coming from the federal government and $535,000 coming from the city of Hoover, said Tim Westhoven, the city’s chief operations officer.

The City Council took two votes regarding the project Tuesday — one to approve an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to move forward with right-of-way acquisition and the other to begin design work.

The city estimates that right of way would cost $135,279, with the federal government picking up 80 percent of the cost — $108,223 — and Hoover paying $27,056. The council also approved a design contract with the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm, with costs not to exceed $298,246. Again, 80 percent of the cost will be covered by the federal government.

The council voted 6-1 to approve the right-of-way acquisition, with only Council President Gene Smith voting against it.

Smith questioned whether the sidewalk money would be better spent in a residential area, such as in the Green Valley community or along Alford Avenue. There is only one set of apartments in this portion of John Hawkins Parkway, he said. He questioned whether people in Cahaba River Estates would really use the sidewalk to get to the Riverchase Galleria. He also noted there are few street lights along parts of that corridor.

Westhoven said it certainly would be better to have street lights but said there already are people walking on the shoulder of the road. Having sidewalks, even without street lights, would be safer than having no sidewalks at all, Westhoven said.

Westhoven also noted the bicycle and pedestrian plan approved by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission as part of the city’s comprehensive plan identifies four main pedestrian loop pathways and said two of those utilize parts of Alabama 150.

“It provides connectivity that otherwise wouldn’t be available,” Westhoven said. “This sidewalk along Alabama 150 is a prominent part of that.”

Smith asked whether any of the funds for this project could be used for more residential areas. Westhoven said the city already has this agreement worked out with the state for the sidewalk along Alabama 150 and if the city were to try to get the money reprogrammed for another location, it likely would lose the money already approved and have to start over with the application process.

Councilman John Lyda said he travels quite a bit for his job and said Hoover is way behind when it comes to sidewalks along residential streets and major arteries.

“I can’t think of a hotel I’ve stayed in in a suburban city in America that I can’t walk out and get on a sidewalk and run countless miles,” Lyda said. “We can’t here.”

Hoover hotels serve a lot of visitors for conferences and other events, and the guests notice the lack of sidewalks, he said. “We’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “I think it’s past time that we start looking at this and doing it.”

Councilman Casey Middlebrooks said sidewalks are especially important for people in wheelchairs. They can’t really use the side of the road or the grass, he said.

Smith joined five other council members in voting for the sidewalk design contract with Neel-Schaffer.

Westhoven said the design work likely would take about a year, and then right-of-way acquisition will require more time. It likely will be several years before the sidewalk construction can begin, he said.

In other business Tuesday night, the City Council: