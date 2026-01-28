Hoover council approves $94,000 for police vehicle equipment

× Expand Photo from Hoover Police Department Facebook page A Hoover Police Department Tahoe

The Hoover City Council on Monday approved spending $94,000 for equipment for Hoover police vehicles.

About $60,000 will be coming from money the Hoover Police Department receives from the federal government for housing federal inmate in the Hoover Jail and will be used to purchase push bumpers, light bars and weapon racks for the new Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicles the department just purchased.

The other $34,000 will come from money the Police Department received by selling items that had been seized in connection with criminal activity and will be used for radar systems for police patrol and traffic units.

The City Council also on Monday approved service agreements with 12 nonprofit groups, providing

$30,000 for the Hoover Helps nonprofit that fights food insecurity among Hoover students as well as other monetary and physical needs that students have

$24,000 for the Shelby Humane nonprofit that provides for the humane care and disposal of animals

$15,000 for the Robert O. Finley Character Foundation

$10,000 for the Hoover City Schools Foundation for its SeedLab grant program

$5,000 for the Hoover Belles girls service organization

$5,000 for the Hoover Service Club

$5,000 for the Alabama Wildlife Center

$5,000 for Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama

$5,000 for One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center that serves victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault

$4,000 for the Prescott House that serves child victims of physical and sexual abuse, severely neglected children and children who have witnessed a violent crime

$4,000 for the Bessemer Cut-Off Advocacy Center that serves children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse

$1,360 for the Hoover Historical Society

The City Council also: