Hoover council approves $827,000 contract for new City Hall lake house

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover A sketch of the proposed rebuild of the Hoover Lake House on Municipal Lane in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night voted 5-1 to approve an $827,000 contract to build a new lake house next to Hoover City Hall, putting the total price of the project at more than $900,000.

City Manager Brian Muenger told the council that the bid from Coston General Contractors was the lowest of eight bids received from prospective contractors. While it’s an expensive project at $270 per square foot, the cost is in line with the general cost of commercial construction in the area, Muenger said.

“Unfortunately, there is no cheap construction that exists right now,” he said. “The market is expensive. I think it’s a quality product the community will get a lot of utilization out of.”

Some people have questioned whether it would be better to just put a pavilion on the site, but it’s important to keep in mind that a similar pavilion with restrooms in Bluff Park cost the city $470,000 two years ago, Muenger said.

Council President Casey Middlebrooks said he understands the costs that come with commercial construction today.

“I do believe this will be a great community asset,” Middlebrooks said. “ I’m looking forward to lots of birthday parties, retirement parties, showers, you name it. It’s there for the public to use. It’s been an eyesore for too long now.”

The previous lake house had to be torn down due to structural problems.

Councilwoman Khristi Driver was the only council member to vote against the construction contract. She previously had said when additional money was put in the budget for it earlier this year that she thought it was too much money to spend on that project.

Muenger said the project is very functional and the space will not have a lot of frills. In addition to the $827,152 construction contract, other costs for the project include $32,000 for design work, $40,000 for a security system and cameras and $50,000 to install fiber to the site, Muenger said. However, about $108,000 of that cost is for contingency money that may or may not have to be used, Muenger said.

In other business Monday, the City Council: