Hoover council approves $827,000 contract for new City Hall lake house

Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover
A sketch of the proposed rebuild of the Hoover Lake House on Municipal Lane in Hoover, Alabama.
The Hoover City Council on Monday night voted 5-1 to approve an $827,000 contract to build a new lake house next to Hoover City Hall, putting the total price of the project at more than $900,000.
City Manager Brian Muenger told the council that the bid from Coston General Contractors was the lowest of eight bids received from prospective contractors. While it’s an expensive project at $270 per square foot, the cost is in line with the general cost of commercial construction in the area, Muenger said.
“Unfortunately, there is no cheap construction that exists right now,” he said. “The market is expensive. I think it’s a quality product the community will get a lot of utilization out of.”
Some people have questioned whether it would be better to just put a pavilion on the site, but it’s important to keep in mind that a similar pavilion with restrooms in Bluff Park cost the city $470,000 two years ago, Muenger said.
Council President Casey Middlebrooks said he understands the costs that come with commercial construction today.
“I do believe this will be a great community asset,” Middlebrooks said. “ I’m looking forward to lots of birthday parties, retirement parties, showers, you name it. It’s there for the public to use. It’s been an eyesore for too long now.”
The previous lake house had to be torn down due to structural problems.
Councilwoman Khristi Driver was the only council member to vote against the construction contract. She previously had said when additional money was put in the budget for it earlier this year that she thought it was too much money to spend on that project.
Muenger said the project is very functional and the space will not have a lot of frills. In addition to the $827,152 construction contract, other costs for the project include $32,000 for design work, $40,000 for a security system and cameras and $50,000 to install fiber to the site, Muenger said. However, about $108,000 of that cost is for contingency money that may or may not have to be used, Muenger said.
In other business Monday, the City Council:
- Approved a $6.75 million contract to upgrade the Police Department drone program and body-worn camera video system. The department will be doubling the number of first responder drones from two to four and adding unlimited storage for video from officers’ body-worn cameras, Chief Clay Morris said. Read more about that contract here.
- Approved a five-year lease renewal with Harden Properties for the Hoover Police Department’s Bluff Park substation in Bluff Park Village for $5,300 a year in the first year and gradually increasing to $5,700 in the fifth year
- Approved a sixth change order for the National Computer Forensics Institute addition project at the Hoover Public Safety Center, adding up to $116,407 in costs due to having to extend the job 44 days to deal with unforeseen problems with rock and unsuitable soils
- Annexed a .14-acre piece of property at 1526 Kestwick Drive and zoned it as an E-2 single-family residential estate district
- Declared properties at 2108 Kelly Lane and 2212 Rocky Ridge Road as public nuisances due to high weeds and/or grass
- Approved licenses to sell alcoholic beverages for Crazy Cajuns at 125 Inverness Plaza and Umi Sushi Poke at 2539 John Hawkins Parkway
- Agreed to pay $15,700 to the Miss Hoover Foundation, which runs the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover Teen programs
- An emergency declaration to replace the No. 1 force sewer main in the Riverchase sewer system after serious problems were identified
- Renewed a contract with Gordon Food Service to provide food at the Hoover Jail
- Had first readings of five ordinances, including the annexation of 2813 Berkeley Drive and four amendments to the city’s business license code covering insurance company licensing, issuance fees and payment of city licenses and license fees tied to rentals and leases of real property
- Recognized the Alpha Beta Psi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which was chartered in Hoover in 2023, for its focus on service, sisterhood, scholarship and leadership