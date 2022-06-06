Hoover council approves $288,000 for Bluff Park sidewalk extension

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220606_Maiden_Lane_sidewalk The Hoover City Council on Monday, June 6, 2022, approved a $288,222 project to extend this sidewalk on Maiden Lane about a quarter mile southward, from Savoy Street to Cloudland Drive.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night awarded a $288,222 contract to Gillespie Construction to build a quarter-mile sidewalk in Bluff Park.

The sidewalk will be an extension of an existing sidewalk on Maiden Lane, continuing the sidewalk from Savoy Street 1,300 feet to the south to Cloudland Drive, Assistant City Engineer Blake Miller said.

It will take a little time to get the contract details finalized, but the project likely will start in July, and Gillespie Construction will have 120 days to complete it once work begins, City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

The job is costing about $75,000 more than was budgeted for the project, but city staff members have been able to reallocate money from other approved projects instead of pulling more money from the general fund, Chief Financial Officer Tina Bolt told the City Council.

The Bulls Construction Group was the other bidder for the project and was asking for $395,460 to get the job done, city records show.

The Maiden Lane sidewalk extension is one of numerous sidewalk projects in the city in recent years, including several other sidewalk projects in Bluff Park.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: