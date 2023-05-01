Hoover council approves $1.4 million for 4 stormwater drainage projects

Image courtesy of Schoel Enginee
A flood study by Schoel Engineering recommended the city add an additional 36-inch culvert under Linda Avenue in Bluff Park to increase waterflow and prevent flooding of the road. The study also recommended taking measures to stabilize a bank on the east side of Linda Avenue.
The Hoover City Council on Monday agreed to spend almost $1.4 million to correct four stormwater drainage problems in and around Bluff Park.
The biggest project is a $1,080,526 job in the 600 block of South Sanders Road that includes replacement of a culvert, increasing the capacity of a roadside ditch and the construction of a retaining wall to keep cars out of the ditch, City Engineer Chris Reeves said.
That job came in about $826,000 over budget, Council President John Lyda said. Reeves said the project will be extremely challenging because a lot of the work will have to be done by hand. There is a dam nearby, and contractors believed use of heavy equipment would compromise the dam on adjacent property, Reeves said.
Gillespie Construction, which submitted the lowest responsible bid, should start the repair job in late May and has 120 days to complete it, Reeves said.
The council also awarded a $300,000 contract to Avery Landscaping & Associates for three stormwater drainage projects to replace a culvert on Maiden Lane, add an extra drainage pipe on Linda Avenue and replace a drainage inlet at the bottom of the cul-de-sac on Pavillon Drive.
Those projects, which came in under budget, should start in late May or early June and be completed within 45 days, Reeves said.
All the projects are within public rights of way, except the headwall of the culvert on Maiden Lane extends into an adjacent easement, he said. Also, the South Sanders Road and Linda Avenue projects were recommended improvements in a drainage study done by Schoel Engineering in 2021, Reeves said.
In other business Monday, the Hoover council:
- Agreed to pay Avery Landscaping & Associates $225,000 to build a sidewalk along Old Columbiana Road between Patton Chapel Road and Green Valley Elementary School. The project, which came in within budget, should take about 60 days to complete and be done before school starts back, Reeves said.
- Approved the agreement between the city, Hoover Parks and Recreation Board and Southeastern Conference to have the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in 2023 and 2024 and to give the SEC a one-year option to extend the agreement under current terms for 2025.
- Declared 29 vehicles and furniture being replaced in the suites at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as obsolete so they can be disposed or sold at auction. The vehicles include eight Chevrolet Tahoes, four Chevrolet Impalas, three Dodge Chargers, three Ford Crown Victorias, two impounded Freightliner trucks, two Harley Davidson motorcycles, two 14-passenger buses, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, a Ford F-750 truck, an International 4300 truck, a Chevrolet C-3500 truck and a Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicles were made from 1995 to 2014, and problems ranged from engine or transmission failure to high maintenance costs and being past service life, records show.
- Declared 330 broken MiFi portable routers as obsolete.
- Approved an agreement for Alabama Power to relocate utility lines between Veterans Park and along Valleydale Road and Inverness Parkway as part of a road widening project.
- Agreed to pay Willo Products Co. $16,085 to maintain the doors at the Hoover Jail.