Hoover council approves $1.4 million for 4 stormwater drainage projects

× Expand Image courtesy of Schoel Enginee 211118_Flood_Study_Linda1 A flood study by Schoel Engineering recommended the city add an additional 36-inch culvert under Linda Avenue in Bluff Park to increase waterflow and prevent flooding of the road. The study also recommended taking measures to stabilize a bank on the east side of Linda Avenue.

The Hoover City Council on Monday agreed to spend almost $1.4 million to correct four stormwater drainage problems in and around Bluff Park.

The biggest project is a $1,080,526 job in the 600 block of South Sanders Road that includes replacement of a culvert, increasing the capacity of a roadside ditch and the construction of a retaining wall to keep cars out of the ditch, City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

That job came in about $826,000 over budget, Council President John Lyda said. Reeves said the project will be extremely challenging because a lot of the work will have to be done by hand. There is a dam nearby, and contractors believed use of heavy equipment would compromise the dam on adjacent property, Reeves said.

Gillespie Construction, which submitted the lowest responsible bid, should start the repair job in late May and has 120 days to complete it, Reeves said.

The council also awarded a $300,000 contract to Avery Landscaping & Associates for three stormwater drainage projects to replace a culvert on Maiden Lane, add an extra drainage pipe on Linda Avenue and replace a drainage inlet at the bottom of the cul-de-sac on Pavillon Drive.

Those projects, which came in under budget, should start in late May or early June and be completed within 45 days, Reeves said.

All the projects are within public rights of way, except the headwall of the culvert on Maiden Lane extends into an adjacent easement, he said. Also, the South Sanders Road and Linda Avenue projects were recommended improvements in a drainage study done by Schoel Engineering in 2021, Reeves said.

In other business Monday, the Hoover council: