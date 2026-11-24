× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover A 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility is proposed next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night agreed to reconsider a Nov. 9 vote that denied a request to allow a two-story, indoor climate-controlled self-storage facility on Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus.

Inkana Development and StoreEase are proposing a 39,105-square-foot building on commercially zoned land just west of the college campus, behind Bob’s Power Equipment and the Sherwin-Williams paint store.

The council denied the request on Nov. 9, but developer Slade Blackwell on Monday asked the council to reconsider, saying he might not have explained the project well enough previously.

The building is planned to be designed architecturally to resemble an office building and would not have roll-up doors or boat or RV storage, Blackwell said.

He committed to maintain a 30-foot undisturbed buffer between the self-storage property and the adjacent Lynwood Estates neighborhood to the north and to replace another 20 feet of trees that have to be removed to do the development, City Planner Mac Martin said.

All construction traffic would be routed to Valleydale Road, and the developer committed to give the homeowners association a week’s notice of any construction that must take place outside normal working hours.

Blackwell also noted that the Lynwood Estates Homeowners Association and the property owners closest to the site are all in favor of his request.

Kent Stump, one of the Lynwood Estates neighbors who lives close to the property, said after the Nov. 9 vote that he was surprised the council voted against it and he thought it actually should have been approved.

“I think the developer has done a good job of easing everybody’s objections or anxiety about it,” Stump said. “The developer made a lot of concessions.”

He agreed to make the building architecturally pleasing, to position air conditioning units in such a way that the noise would be less for the adjacent neighborhood and to replant a protective barrier of trees after some trees were removed, Stump said. “It’s probably one of the better things that they could build,” he said.

Jennifer Bowling, president of the homeowners association, said the residents certainly would prefer the property stay vacant and wooded, but the consensus is that the proposal for the self-storage facility is probably less disruptive than a lot of other things that could go there. The way Inkana Development has proposed it, they believe it would have less light, noise and traffic than something like a restaurant, she said.

Andy Gagliano, a resident of Lynwood Estates who is one of the owners of the property in question, said he and his partner within the past six years already have turned down two potential buyers who wanted to put a car wash there.

Council President Casey Middlebrooks questioned the need for another self-storage business in that area, noting there is one right across the street.

Blackwell said studies have shown that the national average is that there is a need for 10 square feet of self-storage space for every resident in a given area and said this particular area has only 2 square feet of self-storage space per resident. Adding his proposed development would increase that to 6 square feet per resident, he said. “There is a big need there.”

Councilman Robin Schultz asked if the property could have gate-controlled access for unit owners only after hours, and Blackwell said that is his plan. Schultz also asked if a stormwater drainage plan had been submitted, and both the project engineer and city engineer said a drainage plan typically is not required as part of consideration for zoning of land but would be required when civil engineering drawings are submitted as part of the building construction process.

Councilman Derrick Murphy asked how often the company would have someone on site to monitor the condition of the property. Blackwell said the StoreEase model is not to maintain an employee on site; it’s a virtual management model. However, a landscaping crew and cleaning crew each would be on site at least once a week, he said.

The City Council voted 4-2 to reconsider the issue on Dec. 14, with council members Schultz, Murphy, Gene Smith and Khristi Driver voting in favor and councilmen Middlebrooks and Steve McClinton voting no.

PROTECTING APARTMENT RESIDENTS

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council voted to authorize the mayor and city attorney to seek temporary restraining orders and injunctive relief in court without prior specific approval from the council in instances where public health, safety and welfare are threatened.

City Manager Brian Muenger said the action was needed because there often can be significant delays between City Council meetings in instances where quick action is needed to protect people in the community.

In particular, he is referencing recent situations where water has been turned off at Hoover apartment complexes because the owner had not paid the water bills. This happened most recently at the Lorna Place and The Park at Galleria apartment complexes along Lorna Road, just north of Interstate 459, he said.

Central Alabama Water, after repeat warning notices, shut off the water at both complexes because the owner, Contour Companies Alabama, had not paid more than $350,000 in water bills, Muenger said.

Residents were paying for water service with their rent money but still were having their water cut off because the apartment owners or their management company were not paying Central Alabama Water, he said. Residents were having to bring in their own water to bathe and flush toilets, he said.

In such cases, the city is committing to step in to protect residents who are being victimized by property owners and ask a judge to validate the city declaring a property as uninhabitable, Muenger said.

“We’re not asking for anything crazy — keep these properties in good, habitable condition and pay the water bill,” he said.

“We want to be able to move quickly on these things and decisively when people are neglecting their duties in caring for these properties,” Muenger said. “Our goals are very simple … - people have to keep these properties in good repair.”

The city also could immediately ask a judge to validate the city’s right to force residents to vacate uninhabitable premises, Muenger said. That might not sound like the most hospitable action, but something has to be done to prevent these people from having to live in such poor conditions, he said.

The city as recently as last week was working with nonprofits to assist residents with relocation when the property owner finally paid the water bill, Muenger said.

The action taken Monday night gives the mayor and city attorney the ability to act quickly and come back to the council within 30 days to ratify the actions being taken.