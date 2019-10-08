Hoover council agrees to combine projects to widen Valleydale Road, Alabama 261

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Valleydale Alabama 261 widening map This map shows two projects being combined: a Hoover project to widen Valleydale Road between Riverchase Parkway East and the Hoover Public Safety Center (in dark blue) and a state project to widen Alabama 261 between U.S. 31 and Bearden Road (in green)

The Hoover City Council on Monday night authorized the mayor to enter an agreement with Shelby County and Pelham to combine two road projects on Valleydale Road and Alabama 261.

The city for years has had a project in the works to widen Valleydale Road between the Hoover Public Safety Center and Riverchase Parkway East. Meanwhile, a separate and bigger project by the state was being planned to widen Alabama 261 on the other side of U.S. 31 all the way to Bearden Road.

Hoover’s project somehow got further along in the planning process, but it doesn’t make sense to do Hoover’s project without the other one because traffic headed west on Valleydale would just bottleneck at U.S. 31 if the road isn’t widened on the other side, said Tim Westhoven, Hoover’s chief operations officer.

The new agreement approved by the Hoover City Council Monday night allocates money to combine the two road projects and have engineers put the two sets of designs into one congruent package, Westhoven said.

The total cost to combine the designs is $474,000, with Hoover, Pelham and Shelby County each paying $158,000. The Alabama Department of Transportation will do the survey work, Westhoven said. The Shelby County Commission and Pelham City Council already have approved the agreement, he said.

Funding for construction has been completely ironed out, but the plan is for the state to pick up 50 percent of the cost, Westhoven said. Federal funding would be sought for the remaining half, with Shelby County, Hoover, Pelham and Helena splitting 20 percent of that half of the project, he said.

Hoover should not have to pay any more money than the $1.4 million it already had allocated for its original project, Westhoven said.

Hoover Council President Gene Smith asked Westhoven how many Hoover residents live along Alabama 261. Westhoven said he is not aware of any Hoover residents living directly along Alabama 261. However, many Hoover residents use that route as a back door into Riverchase and would benefit from the improved traffic flow, he said.

However, road construction likely is years away, Westhoven said. Right-of-way acquisition likely won't start for 12 to 18 months, he said. Then, utility relocation and construction will follow.

MORE VALLEYDALE ROAD WIDENING

The Hoover City Council also on Monday night approved an amended utility and construction agreement for a separate project to widen Valleydale Road to five lanes between Caldwell Mill Road and Inverness Center Drive — a 3.5-mile project that has been in the works since 1999.

The city has been acquiring rights of way for that project since 2015 and has about 5 to 10 percent of the parcels left to acquire, City Engineer Rodney Long said. The current estimated schedule would start construction in 2022, but “that’s ambitious,” Long said.

The Hoover council also on Monday: