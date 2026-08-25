Hoover council accepts $40,000 in Jefferson County grants for 2 projects

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover A sketch of the proposed rebuild of the Hoover Lake House on Municipal Lane in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night accepted $40,000 in grants from Jefferson County, but one council member had objections to plans for one of the projects for which the money is allocated.

Jefferson County is providing $30,000 to help the city of Hoover with rebuilding the Hoover Lake House on Municipal Lane.

Councilwoman Khristi Driver said she thinks it’s wonderful to get a grant from the county, but she does not agree with spending $811,000 to rebuild the house, which for decades had been a place for people to rent for parties, showers and social events.

Driver said she even regretted voting to authorize spending $500,000 for the rebuild under the previous administration.

“My mistake,” she said. “I don’t believe that it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars to spend that amount of money for a replacement of this facility. I do think we should have something nice there. I do 100% believe we can put something that will be beneficial to the public at that location, but I’m certainly not in favor of spending up to $811,000 when we have other important needs in the city.”

That’s 60% more than was originally authorized, Driver said. She would like to see the city figure out a plan to spend less money and still have something nice there, she said.

The former lake house at Howard Lake had been closed for two years when it was torn down last year. The facility originally was slated to be renovated, but city crews questioned the structural integrity of the building once they began internal demolitions. An outside civil engineer determined that the first-floor basement at lake level could remain intact after being declared structurally sound and serve as a strong foundation for a rebuild.

The plan was to maintain the same design and bring back a facility that people can rent for small and mid-size events and public meetings.

Driver was the only council member to vote against accepting the $30,000 grant from Jefferson County.

The other $10,000 in grant money is going to the Hoover Police Department for use in its community outreach efforts.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: