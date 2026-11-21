× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Hoover A 39,105-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility is proposed next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus on Valleydale Road.

The Hoover City Council on Monday, Nov. 23, is scheduled to consider a motion to reconsider its denial of a self-storage building on Valleydale Road and to give the buyer of a city-owned office building on Lorna Road more time to close the sale.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane.

Self-storage on Valleydale Road

On Nov. 9, the council denied by voice vote a request from Inkana Development and StoreEase for a two-story, 39,105-square-foot climate-controlled self-storage building at 4548 Valleydale Road, next to Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus. The request, Resolution 9020-26, is back on the agenda as a motion to reconsider.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approval Oct. 5, adding the developer's commitments to Lynwood Estates neighbors to the city's conditions.

At the Nov. 9 meeting, Councilman Robin Schultz said the area already has plenty of self-storage and the building was too close to the neighborhood. Council President Casey Middlebrooks said it was not the best use of the land.

Lorna Road building sale

The council also will vote on extending the closing date to Dec. 31 for the sale of city property at 3021 Lorna Road (Resolution 9054-26).

The city bought the three-story former Lorna Professional Building in December 2022 for $1.9 million. In December 2025, the council agreed to sell it to PWD Equity Partners for the same price.

The closing has since been pushed back to April 17, Aug. 31 and Nov. 13.

Public safety software

The council also will consider a software-as-a-service agreement with Tyler Technologies Inc. to move the city's public safety software to a cloud-hosted system (Resolution 9061-26). The agenda does not list a cost.

Public hearing and first reading

The council will hold a public hearing on a weed and grass nuisance abatement at 104 South Run Circle.

It also will hear a first reading of an ordinance setting R-1 single-family residential zoning for 1904 Mayflower Drive, which the council annexed in July.

The full agenda can be found at this link.