Hoover Community calendar - February 2025

Vintage Market Days

Where: Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex

When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 13-15, 3-8 p.m. Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Call: 205-739-7364

Web: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham

Tickets: $16.41 Thursday; $13.33 Friday-Saturday; free re-entry on subsequent days of show; children 12 and younger get in free

Details: This indoor winter market, titled “Bushel and a Peck” this year, showcases merchandise from dealers of vintage and antique goods, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable treats, seasonal plantings and more. Parking is free. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate.

Southern Voices Artist Lecture

Where: Hoover Library Theatre

When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 5:45 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7888

Web: southernvoices.info

Tickets: Free

Details: Multi-disciplinary artist Tony Bingham of Birmingham will give a lecture to kick off the 2025 Southern Voices Festival. A reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres will follow. Through his found and original audio work, large-scale photography and sculpture, Bingham references various sites which offer opportunities to consider African-American life. In 2024, he was awarded the Southern Prize and Alabama Fellowship for Visual Arts from South Arts. Bingham taught humanities and studio art at Miles College in Fairfield from 2006 to 2024.

Southern Voices Authors Conference

Where: Hoover Public Library

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7888

Web: southernvoices.info

Tickets: $45

Details: The conference will feature fiction writers Kimberly Brock, A.J. Finn, Chris Pavone, Steven Rowley, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Stacy Willingham and nonfiction author Tommy Tomlinson. The Library Theatre sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale Jan. 15, but if more than 50 people put their name on a waiting list, the library will sell additional tickets for seating in the Library Plaza, and each author will speak in both locations at different times, Southern Voices Chairwoman Carrie Steinmehl said.

An Evening with Julia Quinn

Where: Hoover Library Theatre

When: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7888

Web: southernvoices.info

Tickets: $40

Details: Author Julia Quinn, whose real name is Julie Pottinger, is the headliner for the Southern Voices Festival. She authored the Bridgerton book series that later was made into a Netflix series and has written almost 40 books, all romance and mostly novels. She has had 19 consecutive New York Times bestsellers. In March 2021, all eight of her Bridgerton novels were on the NYT list at the same time. As of Jan. 20, the only tickets available were for handicapped people and their companions.

Photos courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre The McCrary Sisters in Concert

The McCrary Sisters in Concert

Where: Hoover Library Theatre

When: Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 19-20, 7 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7888

Web: southernvoices.info

Tickets: $38

Details: The McCrary Sisters are daughters of the late Rev. Samuel McCrary, a founding member of the legendary gospel quartet The Fairfield Four. They sing gospel music that melds traditional gospel with contemporary influences of classic soul, Americana, blues, rock and R&B. Since forming their own group in 2011, they have performed with artists such as Bob Dylan, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, the Black Keys, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and more. As of Jan. 20, tickets were available only for Feb. 19.

Hearts in Harmony Gala

Where: Hoover Country Club

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Call: 205-222-8189

Web: hooverserviceclub.com

Tickets: $150

Details: The Hoover Service Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year typically starts off with a reception, cash bar and silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. The silent auction typically includes things such as a basket with gift cards to multiple restaurants in Hoover, wine packages, artwork and jewelry. The live auction often includes a variety of trips and sporting event packages. Proceeds go to college scholarships and grants to nonprofits.. For each ticket sold, $75 is tax-deductible. Reservations requested by Feb. 15.

BCBS of Alabama Kids Marathon

Where: Spain Park High School

When: Saturday, Feb. 22; preliminary start times from 10:30 a.m. to noon depending on age

Call: 205-870-7729

Web: bcbsalkidsmarathon.com

Tickets: $30 hard copy registration; $40 online

Details: This is an endurance building program for children K-5-fifth grade (runners must be at least 5 on race day). Participants train by running increments of a 1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, 3/4 mile or 1 mile leading up to race day, when the final mile is run on the course at Veterans Park. When done, children will have run the full distance of a marathon (26.2 miles).