Hoover Climb to Remember set for 20th anniversary of 9/11

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Images from the attack of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, are displayed during the City of Hoover’s Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony held at the Finley Center on Sept. 11, 2020.

The city of Hoover’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony has a new element for the 20th anniversary of the event.

It’s called the “Hoover Climb to Remember.” People will have an opportunity to participate in a stair climb in an exterior stairwell of the north parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria.

Participants will climb the stairwell repeatedly until they reach the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the number of stories that were in the twin towers of the World Trade Center before the buildings came crashing down.

To help with logistics, a separate stairwell will be used to go back to the first level each time, said Erin Colbaugh, the city’s events coordinator.

The Hoover Climb to Remember will be held immediately after the traditional 9/11 remembrance ceremony, which this year will be in the Riverchase Galleria food court at 8:30 a.m. That ceremony is expected to last about 30 to 45 minutes, Colbaugh said.

Participation in the climb is free, but donations also will be accepted for the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation. Everyone who participates will get a lanyard credential that has a picture and name of a first responder who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11, Colbaugh said. People who make a donation will get a T-shirt, she said.

Some of the Hoover firefighters who participate may wear their turnout gear and airpacks for the climb, Battalion Chief Duane Prater said.

To register for the Hoover Climb to Remember, visit the city of Hoover’s website at hooveral.org.