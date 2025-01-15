Hoover City Schools 2025 Show Choir Showcase is Friday, Jan. 17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools A performance from the 2024 Hoover City Schools Show Choir Showcase

The show choirs from Hoover City Schools’ middle and high schools are scheduled to have their annual Show Choir Showcase this Friday night, Jan. 17, at the school system’s new performing arts center at Hoover High School.

The night begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 are on sale now at MySchoolShares or at the door.

Here is the lineup for the night: