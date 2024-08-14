Hoover City Hall to gain 28 parking spaces soon

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Workers are adding 28 new parking spaces at Hoover City Hall, including 21 on the west side of the building that faces U.S. 31.

Finding a parking space at Hoover City Hall should get easier soon.

The city is adding 28 new spaces around the building to help address a shortage at City Hall and take some pressure off the parking lot at the Hoover Public Library, which serves as overflow parking for City Hall, said Jehad Al-Dakka, the city’s chief operations officer.

There will be 21 new spaces on the west side of the building that faces U.S. 31 and seven on the east side of the building that faces the Hoover Lake House, Al-Dakka said.

The decision to add parking was made after six trees on the west side of the building died after obtaining a fungus, City Administrator Ken Grimes said. After the trees were removed, city officials realized there was enough space there to add parking spaces, Grimes said.

But he emphasized the trees were taken down because of the fungus, not because of the parking. He hopes they will be able to add more trees elsewhere on the property, he said.

Al-Dakka said he hopes the parking spaces will be available within a couple of weeks.