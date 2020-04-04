Hoover City Council to meet via telephone, video Monday night due to COVID-19

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200316_Hoover_council03 The Hoover City Council meets at the Hoover Senior Center on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night will hold its first meeting via teleconference and video conference, as allowed by the governor during this COVID-19 crisis.

However, the 6 p.m. meeting will be open to public participation. People can view the meeting on the Internet at this link or can participate via a telephone link at 1-877-309-2074 by using the code 286-506-049.

There are no public hearings scheduled for Monday night’s meeting, but people will be given the opportunity to speak during a public comment period via the telephone link, Hoover City Clerk Wendy Dickerson said.

Other than paying the city’s bills, there are only three action items on the agenda for the council to consider Monday: