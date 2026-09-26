Hoover City Council to consider 2027 budget on Monday, Sept. 28

× Expand Photo from Hoover City Council Facebook page Hoover City Council members, from left, are Robin Schultz, Gene Smith, Ashley Lovell, Khristi Driver, Derrick Murphy, Casey Middlebrooks and Steve McClinton.

The Hoover City Council on Monday plans to consider the city’s budget for fiscal 2027, which begins Oct. 1.

Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez two weeks earlier presented Mayor Nick Derzis’ budget proposal, which included proposed spending of $178 million from the general fund, up 4% from the original 2026 general fund budget.

Derzis proposed total government fund spending of $206 million for 2027, including $10.4 million in capital projects and $17.7 million in spending from special revenue accounts that include gas tax money and Municipal Court programs.

His budget includes a 2% cost-of-living increase for city employees (which would be in addition to any step increases employees get for longevity), Lopez said.

Some of that cost increase would be offset by eliminating the city’s funding of a health clinic for employees, where costs were increasing 50% or more, she said. The city also expects to save about $420,000 annually by changing its fee structure for insurance with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, she said.

Derzis’ budget proposal also includes a $1.8 million increase for garbage service, $3.75 million for a partial roof replacement for the Hoover Public Safety Center, $3 million for paving projects, about $1 million for police body-worn cameras and drone equipment, about $1 million for more stormwater drainage improvements in the Green Valley community, an extra $1 million for the Valleydale Road widening project and about $1 million for breathing equipment for the Fire Department.

See more details about Derzis’ proposed budget here.

In other business Monday, the City Council is scheduled to consider:

Appointing Sam Eisa, former Hoover fire Chief Chuck Wingate and Kim Starling to the city’s Medical Clinic Board

Amending the 2026 budget to increase spending for garbage pickup by $725,000 due to increased fuel costs and reallocate $417,000 left over from the Riverchase Village draining project to three other drainage projects on Lester Lane, Chester Street and Glenwood Road

Approving an ordinance to allow the sale and use of novelty fireworks and sparklers in the city limits of Hoover under certain conditions. Novelty items include party poppers, snappers, toy smoke devices, snakes, glow worms, wire sparklers and dipped sticks. Fireworks that will still be illegal to sell or use in Hoover include bottle rockers, firecrackers, reloadable shell devices or roman candles, aerial devices, audible ground devices and anything that will detonate or explode.

Rescinding an ordinance that penalizes people for false burglar alarms because the previous ordinance adopted in 2002 no longer reflects current alarm system technology

See the full City Council agenda for Monday and supporting documents here. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane.