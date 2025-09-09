Hoover City Council nixes land sale near Cahaba River in Riverchase

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover 220404_Bama_Concrete_property_map A company called Cahaba Landing Development has proposed to buy 1.7 acres along lower Lorna Road near the Cahaba River in Riverchase from the city Hoover. That property is the land outlined in red and labeled 3989. The other piece outlined in red and labeled 3933 would remain property of the city of Hoover and be used as a canoe launch, under the proposal.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night balked at approving a proposal to sell 1.7 acres of land the city owns near the Cahaba River in Riverchase to a private developer, but the deal may not be dead.

A company called Cahaba Landing Development is offering to buy the land along lower Lorna Road from the city with plans to put a “food and beverage provider,” light retail tenant, coworking space and common green space on the property.

But the proposal presented to the council by the city’s economic development manager did not contain an actual purchase price. Instead, the proposed purchase agreement said the purchase price would be determined by an independent third party appraiser.

The council voted 2-2 on a motion to sell the property, so the motion failed to pass. Councilman Sam Swiney said he didn’t want to approve the sale without knowing how much money the city would get for the land, and he felt the proposal was brought to the council in a rushed manner.

The council was asked to vote on the proposal immediately instead of giving the resolution a first reading in one meeting and voting on it in a second meeting.

Councilwoman Khristi Driver said she, too, didn’t feel like she had enough time or information to properly consider the sale but said she would be open to considering it again in the future with more information.

Councilmen Curt Posey and Steve McClinton voted in favor of the sale, but it would have taken three members to vote in favor of it to pass because there were only four of the seven City Council members present at the meeting Monday night.

The land formerly was used by Bama Concrete as a concrete mixing site but has been vacant for years. The City Council bought a total of 2.63 acres there in April 2022 for $375,000 with the intention of selling at least part of the property to a private developer who could make better use of it considering its proximity to the Cahaba River.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220404_Bama_Concrete_property3 A company called Cahaba Landing Development is proposing to buy 1.7 acres of land along lower Lorna Road near the Cahaba River in Rivechase from the city of Hoover with plans to put a food and beverage provider, light retail site, coworking space and common green space on the property. The city of Hoover would retain ownership of land right along the Cahaba River for use as a canoe and kayak launch, under the proposal.

The idea was to turn the spot into a canoe and/or kayak launch and have a complimentary business such as a canoe or kayak business and/or restaurant or retail site, said Greg Knighton, the city’s economic development manager.

Planners in the metro area have been looking for ways to develop ecotourism along the Cahaba, and this could be a great piece of such a network, Knighton said in 2022.

It may be a stop along the way for people canoeing down the river, where they can get out and grab a bite to eat before continuing on down to the Cahaba River Park in Shelby County, he said.

“Like stringing a necklace of pearls together, this could be one of the pearls along the Cahaba, to really encourage quality use of that river and really make the most of it for citizens and visitors alike,” Knighton said.

The most recent plan was for the city to maintain ownership of the land right next to the Cahaba River and to make it a canoe launch site, while Cahaba Landing Development would develop 1.7 acres for commercial use and common green space in partnership with the city, Knighton said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220404_Bama_Concrete_property1 A company called Cahaba Landing Development is proposing to buy 1.7 acres of land along lower Lorna Road near the Cahaba River in Rivechase from the city of Hoover with plans to put a food and beverage provider, light retail site, coworking space and common green space on the property. The city of Hoover would retain ownership of land right along the Cahaba River for use as a canoe and kayak launch, under the proposal.

Knighton said Tuesday night he plans to get more information for the council and get the proposal back in front of the council as soon as possible.

Cahaba Landing Development is made up of a group of Hoover residents. Two of the partners identified Monday night were Hunter Strickler and Hunter Bridwell. Bridwell is a member of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board.