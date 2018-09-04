Hoover City Council delays vote on new salary scale for city employees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/City of Hoover Hoover employee milestones 2017 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato poses for a photo with city employees who reached milestone anniversaries with the city in 2017.

The Hoover City Council tonight delayed a vote on whether to adopt a new salary scale that city officials said would provide raises for all city employees.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has said he wants the city of Hoover to be the “employer of choice” among municipalities in the area. A recent study conducted by a consultant found that Hoover is highly competitive with other cities regarding salaries, but not the market leader.

Salaries for Hoover employees on average are 3.7 percent below salaries in nearby or similar cities or similar private sector jobs, said Gail Meriweather, a consultant for Gallagher Benefit Services.

Public safety jobs, which represent a large chunk of Hoover employees, had salaries that were 4.26 percent less than salaries in nearby or similar cities, Meriweather said.

A new salary scale proposed by Brocato would provide raises for all city employees and increase the maximum pay that could be earned in the future as raises are given over time, City Administrator Allan Rice said.

The overall changes, as now proposed, would cost the city about $1.3 million to implement, plus about $200,000 more to cover step raises that would be called for under the new proposal, Rice said. Without the new salary schedule, step raises for this coming year would be $1 million, but with it, they would total $1.2 million, he said.

Under the new proposal, maximum pay levels would increase from a low of .46 percent (for geographic information system technicians and maintenance equipment specialists) to more than 30 percent (for theater production technicians and animal control officers). Minimum pay levels would also increase.

The variation in salary increases was dictated by how far the current pay scale is out of line with other jurisdictions, with some adjustments made for internal equity purposes.

At the top of the pay scale, the city administrator job currently has a pay range from a low of $132,746 to a maximum of $229,882. Under the proposed salary schedule, the same job would pay a low of $145,303 to a maximum of $260,943. That would be close to a 14 percent jump in maximum pay for the city administrator.

The police and fire chief jobs currently pay a range of $117,894 to $204,152. Under the proposed schedule, the pay for the chiefs’ jobs would range from $98,530 to $214,884.

Other department head jobs would see the minimum pay drop slightly from $93,475 to $92,988, while the maximum pay would rise from $161,865 to $166,933.

Further down the pay scale, the minimum pay for police officers would rise from $43,909 to $47,123, while the maximum pay for a rank-and-file police officer would rise from $76,045 to $84,625.

The minimum pay for a new firefighter would drop from $43,909 to $41,116, and the maximum pay for a rank-and-file firefighter would rise from $76,044 to $76,424. However, most Hoover firefighters are also paramedics, and the minimum pay for fire medics would rise from $43,909 to $47,123, while the maximum pay for fire medics would rise from $76,044 to $84,625.

Councilman Casey Middlebrooks tonight said he would like to see the police executive officer salary upgraded but made exempt from overtime. He also wanted the council to consider a rule that makes sure each supervisor is paid at least 3 percent more than their highest-paid subordinate, which he said is similar to the way the federal government operates.

Middlebrooks also asked the council to consider a longevity pay bonus of 2 to 3 percent for employees who reach their maximum salary.

Councilman John Lyda asked if Middlebrooks had researched how much his recommendations would cost, and Middlebrooks said he had submitted questions but not yet received the answers.

Councilman John Greene said the city paid the professional consultant $114,000 to do this study, and he has concerns about the council cherry-picking to make changes when they are not professionals in that field.

Councilman Mike Shaw said he thinks the consultant’s study was a good study, but there may be some specific instances where the aggregate data may not have led to the right conclusion. He still has some concerns in a few places, and he wants to make sure they get it right before they approve the new salary scale.

Lyda said he knows city employees are excited about the changes this proposed salary scale might bring, and he doesn’t want employees to misinterpret the council’s questions for a lack of enthusiasm about the proposed raises.

“We share in that excitement,” he said. “We are as anxious as you to get this passed.”

However, council members want to make sure they get the job done right and need more time to assess the issue, Lyda said. The council voted unanimously to continue the matter for further review.

Council President Gene Smith said he believes the council should be ready to address the salary scale at its Sept. 17 meeting.