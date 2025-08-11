Hoover council OKs up to $5 million in tax rebates for Village at Brock's Gap

× 1 of 4 Expand Sketch by Hood-Rich Architecture Phase two of The Village at Brock's Gap shopping center sits on the southwest corner of Stadium TraceParkway and Brock's Gap Parkway, next to Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 4 Expand Sketch by Hood-Rich Architecture Sketch of the planned phase two of The Village at Brock's Gap in Hoover, Alabama. × 3 of 4 Expand Sketch by Hood-Rich Architecture Sketch of the planned phase two of The Village at Brock's Gap in Hoover, Alabama. × 4 of 4 Expand Sketch by Hood-Rich Architecture Sketch of the planned phase two of The Village at Brock's Gap in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council on Monday night approved sales tax rebates of up to $5 million for a second phase of The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center.

The planned second phase involves 79,000 square feet of retail and office space on 8.8 acres on the southwest corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway, directly across Brock’s Gap Parkway from the first phase of The Village at Brock’s Gap, said Greg Knighton, the city’s economic development manager.

Developer Patrick Denney, who was involved in development of the first phase, will get a 50% rebate of sales tax revenues coming from the second phase for 10 years, up to $5 million. However, the rebate applies only to businesses that are new to Hoover or Jefferson County, and Denney said those are the only types of businesses he is courting. He does not plan to poach stores or businesses from other parts of Hoover or Jefferson County, he said. The businesses he is courting actually would be new to Alabama, he said.

The development also must include a “high-end eating establishment” as an anchor, according to the incentive agreement. Denney listed numerous out-of-state steakhouses as potential tenants, but the agreement also includes language that would allow another “fine dining restaurant as approved in writing in advance by the city.”

Denney’s company, TVBG II, plans to spend more than $37 million developing this phase, with hard costs of $27.7 million, Knighton said. The development is expected to have $36 million in annual sales, and Denney’s company should be able to reach its $5 million cap in year seven or eight, Knighton said. That will allow him to recoup about 18% of his hard costs, Knighton said.

Denney said he hopes to start site work by the end of this year and start opening the first businesses by the end of next year or early 2027.

Stewart Perry is his general contractor, and Gonzalez, Strength & Associates is handling the engineering, he said.

The Hoover City Council approved the incentive agreement with a 5-0 vote by council members Khristi Driver, John Lyda, Steve McClinton, Casey Middlebrooks and Derrick Murphy. Council members Curt Posey and Sam Swiney were absent.

Middlebrooks said he initially was on the fence about approving this incentive agreement because he believes the city needs to move in the direction of providing 25% rebates for significant new developments and 50% rebates for areas that redevelop existing spaces, so as to encourage redevelopment over new development.

However, he knows the city has been working with Denney on this plan for some time and he believes Denney did a good job with the first phase of The Village at Brock’s Gap. He also likes that Denney has a history of sharing his rebates with tenants in the form of rental discounts, he said.

Driver said she liked that Denney has agreed not to poach businesses from other areas of Hoover and the metro area and that his development includes a fine dining establishment. She believes residents will appreciate that because Hoover is lacking in that area, she said.

In other business Monday night, the City Council: