Hoover Fire Department seeks FEMA grant for 7 paramedics

The Hoover City Council on Monday night gave approval for the Hoover Fire Department to apply for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help hire seven additional firefighters to staff a fifth transport unit.

The Fire Department began having to provide most of its own transportation for patients that need emergency room care in 2022 after Regional Paramedic Services quit serving the Hoover area, Chief Clay Bentley said.

The department has four rescue units staffed every day and two additional rescue units that are “cross-staffed” by personnel allocated to fire engines, Bentley said. The rescue units are stocked with equipment for advanced medical care and can transport people to hospitals immediately.

When the fourth primary rescue unit was added, the department pulled personnel off fire engines to accommodate that change, Bentley said. Now, due to increased call volume, a fifth rescue unit is needed, so more personnel are needed.

The Fire Department has been asking for additional staff in recent years’ budget requests, but those requests have yet to be granted due to revenue limitations, so the department is looking for alternative ways to fund those positions.

If Hoover is successful in getting the grant, the city would be responsible for 25% of the cost of salaries and benefits for the seven personnel for two years, then 65% of salaries and benefits in year three and 100% of salaries and benefits in year four, Bentley said.

