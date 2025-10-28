Hoover City Council honors departing mayor, council members

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is recognized for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover City Council conducts business in its final meeting of the 2020-2025 term on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. From left are council members Khristi Driver, Sam Swiney, Derrick Murphy, John Lyda, Curt Posey, Casey Middlebrooks and Steve McClinton. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Council President John Lyda is recognized for his 13 years of service on the Hoover City Council in his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Joining him is his wife, Beth Lyda. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Council President John Lyda for his 13 years of service on the Hoover City Council during his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Council President John Lyda for his 13 years of service on the Hoover City Council during his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Curt Posey is recognized for his nine years of service on the council during his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes departing Councilman Curt Posey for his nine years of service on the council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes departing council members Curt Posey, Sam Swiney and John Lyda during their final meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Sam Swiney is recognized for his five years of service on the City Council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Councilman Sam Swiney for his five years of service on the council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Councilman Sam Swiney for his five years of service on the council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council on Monday night paid tribute to three departing council members and Mayor Frank Brocato, all of whom are leaving office on Nov. 3.

Council President John Lyda recognized Brocato for his more than 50 years of service to the city. Brocato started his service with the Hoover Fire Department in 1973 and was the city’s first paramedic and first fire marshal. He spent 24 years as head of emergency medical services and retired as fire marshal and chief of operations in 2015.

Brocato won the mayor’s seat in 2016, was re-elected in 2020 and lost to incoming Mayor Nick Derzis in August of this year.

Lyda said Brocato’s leadership in the last nine years likely will be remembered most for what he did in terms of economic development and setting the city up for financial stability in the future. When Brocato took office, the city had $32 million in its reserve fund and, under his leadership, was able to boost that to $80 million, Lyda said.

Brocato’s administration also ushered in development of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which was set in motion by prior city leaders in 2016 before Brocato was elected. While the vision for that complex came from others, Brocato and his team implemented the vision and helped transform Hoover’s economy from a largely retail-based economy to include $80 million worth of sports tourism, Lyda said.

“Other than the Riverchase Galleria, I’m convinced that that complex will be the greatest economic driver in this city’s history,” Lyda said.

Now, Brocato gets to focus on being a husband, father and grandfather. Lyda presented Brocato with a key to the city, much like Brocato has presented to a select group of people over the years. Brocato received a standing ovation in the council chambers.

Councilman Casey Middlebrooks then presented tokens of appreciation and to Lyda and his fellow outgoing council members, Curt Posey and Sam Swiney, and proclamations for them written by council members.

Lyda served on the Hoover City Council for 13 years, including the past five years as council president.

Lyda has demonstrated fair, strategic leadership and an unwavering commitment to the financial health of the city, ensuring the responsible management of Hoover’s assets and resources, Middlebrooks said.

He has left an indelible mark on the community’s prosperity through his dedication to long-term vision and strategic growth, and his passion for civic leadership transcended local boundaries and carried over to involvement with international exchange through the American Council of Young Political Leaders, hosting leaders from local governments around the world and the legislative assembly of Northern Ireland, Middlebrooks said.

Lyda also has become a symbol of endurance and tenacity as an avid marathon runner and extreme outdoorsman, even taking a jet ski voyage from Florida to the Bahamas, Middlebrooks said.

Posey served nine years on the Hoover City Council, including the past five years as president pro tempore. Middlebrooks said Posey has served in a distinguished manner and with fiscal foresight and has been a vital source of administrative stability and procedural integrity.

He diligently oversaw crucial and foundational committees, including finance and investments, ensuring a smooth and fiscally responsible operation of city government, and he was an avid champion for the arts, playing a starring role in the formation of the Hoover Arts Council and enriching the cultural vitality of the community, Middlebrooks said.

Posey also has been a stickler for research and a number crunching, ensuring that no expenditure escaped inspection, he said.

Swiney served five years on the City Council and did so with great character, humility and integrity, Middlebrooks said. He has been a steadfast voice of reason and demonstrated a commitment to protect the character and foundation of the city, Middlebrooks said.

Swiney is to be admired for stepping away to focus more of his time on his children, who are active recreational ball players, Middlebrooks said.

