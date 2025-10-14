Hoover City Council approves plans for South Haven Surgical Plaza in Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover This is a rendering of the planned 80,000-square-foot South Haven Surgical Plaza in the second phase of Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night approved plans for an 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical office building to be called the South Haven Surgical Plaza on 18.4 acres in the second phase of Stadium Trace Village, including an outpatient surgery center on the top floor.

Loree Skelton, an owner of the South Haven Corp., is partnering with Medistar Corp. on the South Haven Surgical Plaza, with Medical Properties Trust serving as a capital advisor, according to information on the South Haven Surgical Plaza website.

Skelton is planning for the South Haven Surgical Plaza to have a surgery center with six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, advanced imaging and diagnostic suites and Class A clinical office space, all in a four-story building with 377 parking spaces. There is additional development space within the same parcel.

“Conditional use” approval was required by the Hoover City Council for the development to move forward because the proposed four-story medical office building is taller than current regulations allow. The proposed building would go up to 75 feet, and the height restriction is 60 feet, city officials said.

Skelton said last month she started working on this project in January 2019 and has had physicians waiting for approval ever since. She already has received approval from the state’s Certificate of Need Review Board.

A brochure from Skelton’s company outlines a timeline with construction expected to begin in December, tenant improvements ready by December 2026 and final occupancy projected for spring 2027.

The South Haven Surgical Plaza is part of the 82-acre second phase of Stadium Trace Village along Interstate 459 near John Hawkins Parkway.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission last month gave approval for preliminary plans for the second phase of the development. The property is zoned either for agricultural use or a community business district. While the rest of the uses for the property are still to be determined, potential uses identified include a golf entertainment facility that could include a driving range and par-3 golf hole, a 200-room hotel, retail businesses and housing for people ages 55 and older, said Jim Masingill, a project manager for the Broad Metro development company.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council:

Authorized the mayor to present a potential lease to the Alabama Department of Revenue for 21,000 square feet of rentable space on the fourth floor of the Riverwalk Village Health and Wellness Center off Riverchase Parkway East for relocation of the department’s Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center from the Hoover Public Safety Center.

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover The Riverwalk Village Health and Wellness Center in the Riverchase Office Park in Hoover, Alabama.

City officials are trying to make room at the Public Safety Center for a $22 million expansion of the National Computer Forensics Institute. The city is leasing space in the Riverwalk Village Health and Wellness Center from developer CR Endeavors and now plans to sublease the space to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The Alabama Department of Revenue, if it approves the lease, would pay the city of Hoover $231,140 between November of this year and July 2026, $308,187 from August 2026 to July 2027 and $524,925 each of the following three years, for a total of $2.1 million over the next five years, records show.

The Alabama Department of Revenue also will pay 37% of the cost of the buildout of the space ($127,735), while the city of Hoover will pick up the remaining 63% ($214,145), records show.

The Hoover City Council also on Monday: