Hoover City Council changes reserve fund policy for more flexibility

Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover City Council meet on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama. Council members shown here, from left, are Derrick Murphy, Casey Middlebrooks and Khristi Driver.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night changed its policy on its general fund reserves to make it less stringent and free up money for more capital projects.

The previous City Council in April of last year amended its reserve fund policy to reduce the required reserves from six months of operating expenses to a minimum of $60 million and to adjust the reserves annually by the lesser of four months’ worth of revenues or the regional Consumer Price Index.

The new policy approved this week requires the city to maintain a general fund balance greater than or equal to 35% of general fund revenues for the current fiscal year and to transfer any amount over 40% of general fund revenues to the capital projects fund.

Fiscal 2025 financials are still being audited, but city officials estimate the transfer to the capital projects fund will amount to $12 million, interim Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez said.

Also, the Government Finance Officers Association recommends having a general fund balance that has at least two months of general fund expenses. However, if there are significant issues suggesting otherwise, the GFOA indicates that more may be needed in the fund balance.

Lopez said Hoover’s high reliance on sales tax revenue is a significant factor that would merit having a larger fund balance. The 35% to 40% range required by this new policy provides 4.2 to 4.8 months’ worth of operating expenses, she said.

The new policy is still a conservative approach to financial planning that ensures money is there to cover emergencies, but it doesn’t tie up a bunch of money in a fund balance as needs in the city go unmet, Lopez said.

