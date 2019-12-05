Hoover kicks off Christmas season with 2019 tree lighting at City Hall

1 of 22
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
The sun set glows behind the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Members of the Spain Park jazz band and choir sing holiday carols during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Children gaze at the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Children walk up to the Chick-Fil-A cows in front of the Christmas tree at Hoover City Hall during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
A parents takes a photo of her child with Santa during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Parents stand in line with their children as they wait for a chance to sit on Santa’s lap during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Children put letters to Santa in a mailbox before telling Santa what they would like for Christmas during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Children put letters to Santa in a mailbox before telling Santa what they would like for Christmas during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Children run around the Christmas tree at Hoover City Hall during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
The Deer Valley Singers perform holiday carols during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Ruthie Halbrooks, 3, left, and her sister Rylee, 3, look at the ornaments on the Christmas tree at Hoover City Hall during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
The Deer Valley Singers perform holiday carols during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Bob Weber kneels beside his grandson, Judah Blackmon, 2, as they look at the Christmas tree at Hoover City Hall during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Madison Etheridge, 11, smiles as she and Mayor Frank Brocato flip the lever to light up the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Ruthie Halbrooks, 3, left, and her sister Rylee, 3, look at the ornaments on the Christmas tree at Hoover City Hall during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Rachael Merritts, 6, and her father, David Merritts, put marshmallows in cups of hot chocolate during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
The Deer Valley Singers perform holiday carols during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Members of the Spain Park jazz band and choir sing holiday carols during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Madison Etheridge, 11, tells Clare Huddleston, with Fox 6 News, what activities she enjoys doing, despite having spina bifida, during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at Hoover City Hall during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Children put letters to Santa in a mailbox before telling Santa what they would like for Christmas during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover City Tree Lighting
Members of the Spain Park jazz band perform during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson
The city of Hoover's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place Tuesday, Dec. 3, in front of Hoover City Hall.
Madison Etheridge, an 11-year-old Hoover resident with spina bifida, flipped the switch to light up City Hall and kicked off the holiday season.
The Deer Valley Singers from Deer Valley Elementary School performed holiday carols, and the Spain Park High School jazz band played an array of festive tunes.
Guests also had the chance to sip hot chocolate and eat refreshments in a heated tent. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived on a Hoover fire truck and posed for photos with children.
Erin Colbaugh, the city's events coordinator, estimated that 750 people attended the night's festivities.