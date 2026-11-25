× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Hoover The 2025 Hoover Christmas tree lighting.

The city of Hoover will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 6-8 p.m. in the Hoover City Hall parking lot.

The free event will feature the lighting of a 45-foot Christmas tree along with music, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Visitors can enjoy hot chocolate, cider and carols during the evening. Families can also take photos with Santa in the City Hall parking lot.

Snow will be part of the festivities, and the event will also feature the return of a camel for guests to visit.

The celebration is open to the public and serves as the city’s official kickoff to the holiday season.