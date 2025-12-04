Hoover Christmas Home Tour to showcase decorated homes Dec. 9 and 11

× Expand Tour eight homes decorated for the holidays — four in Greystone, three in Blackridge and the home of Mayor Nick Derzis and his wife, Stephanie, in Riverchase.

The City of Hoover will present its Christmas Home Tour on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 11, offering guests the chance to visit eight homes decorated for the holidays across several Hoover neighborhoods. Four homes in Greystone, three in Blackridge and the Riverchase home of Mayor Nick Derzis and his wife, Stephanie, will be included in this year’s tour.

The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night. A $100 ticket provides access to both evenings, allowing guests to experience homes throughout the city and enjoy a seasonal look at each community.

Shuttle service will be available at the Church at Brook Hills and the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for the Greystone and Blackridge homes. Visitors to the Derzis home will drive and park on the street.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be split between Hoover Helps, a nonprofit supporting food-insecure children and families, and the Hoover City Schools Foundation. Guests are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

More information is available at ci.ovationtix.com/35586.