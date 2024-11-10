Hoover chamber to host senior citizen, veteran expo Tuesday at Aveda

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/Hoover Public Library Hoover Veterans Week 2017 (2) Retired U.S. Army Col. Peyton Ligon of Hoover, Alabama, salutes during a flag-lowering ceremony at the Hoover Public Library during Veterans Week activities in November 2017.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday is holding an expo to provide information to help improve the lives of senior citizens, veterans and their families.

The free expo is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aveda Institute at 3200 Galleria Circle.

Representatives from about 30 local businesses and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are scheduled to be present.

For senior citizens, there will be specialists in senior transitions and placement, non-critical transportation, senior communities, financial planning, certified Senior Real Estate professionals, reverse mortgages, Medicare, estate planning, hospice and home care. There also will be resources available for family caregivers.

For veterans, the Department of Veterans Affairs is slated to have specialists in veteran outreach, benefits, healthy living, suicide prevention and intimate partner violence assistance.

Hoover Fire Department medics are scheduled to be on site to provide free blood pressure checks, and the Department of Veterans Affairs will have its mobile unit on site to provide wellness checks for veterans.

There also will be talks about senior safety at home, aging in place, different levels of care for seniors, Alzheimer’s disease, support systems, health care benefits for veterans, home health care and hospice, planning for retirement, and avoiding scams aimed at seniors.