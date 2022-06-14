Hoover chamber to host panel discussion on impact of sports

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel discussion Thursday on the importance of sports in Hoover and across the region.

The discussion will take place at the chamber’s monthly luncheon, this month taking place at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Thursday, June 16. The luncheon is at noon, with networking beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Panelists scheduled to take part in the discussion include:

  • Allan Rice, Hoover city administrator
  • Perren King, Bruno Event Team
  • John Oros, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau

Missy Betres, a senior manager for ESPN Events, is scheduled to moderate the discussion.

The cost to attend the luncheon is $25. To make a reservation, call 205-988-5672 or make a reservation online on the chamber’s website.