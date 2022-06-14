Hoover chamber to host panel discussion on impact of sports

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Baseball championship game on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel discussion Thursday on the importance of sports in Hoover and across the region.

The discussion will take place at the chamber’s monthly luncheon, this month taking place at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Thursday, June 16. The luncheon is at noon, with networking beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Panelists scheduled to take part in the discussion include:

Allan Rice, Hoover city administrator

Perren King, Bruno Event Team

John Oros, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau

Missy Betres, a senior manager for ESPN Events, is scheduled to moderate the discussion.

The cost to attend the luncheon is $25. To make a reservation, call 205-988-5672 or make a reservation online on the chamber’s website.