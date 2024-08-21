Hoover chamber 2024 Links Fore Scholars golf tournament is Monday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Danny Lazenby putts on the tenth green during the Links Fore Scholars golf tournament hosted by the Hoover Chamber of Commerce at the Riverchase Country Club on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold its 2024 Links Fore Scholars golf tournament at the Riverchase Country Club this coming Monday, Aug. 26.

The tournament, which raises money to support college scholarships for employees of Hoover chamber members or the city (as well as their children), will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m., with four-person teams starting all at the same time on different holes.

But the event begins at 7:45 a.m. with a putting contest for those who want to participate. Then former PGA golfer Gary Christian will host a pre-game clinic starting at 8:15, including an opportunity to try to beat Christian on the green.

The tournament also will include chances to win $50,000 (and split the winnings with the scholarship fund) by shooting a hole in one on the 15th hole. The winner of a drawing gets a chance to win $1 million with a hole in one (also splitting the proceeds with the scholarship fund) on the 18th hole.

Players can register for $250 or $1,000 for a team of four. The cost includes breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets, the pre-game clinic, a round of gold and a swag bag.

The tournament will be played in a scramble format, with each player taking a shot and the team choosing the best hit from among the four as the starting point for all players on the next swing.

Over the past 20 years, the chamber has raised more than $200,000 for college scholarships with its golf tournament, officials said.

To register, go here.