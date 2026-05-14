Hoover businesses nominated for Shelby County Small Business Awards

Several businesses serving Hoover are among the nominees for the 14th annual Shelby County Small Business Awards Luncheon on May 20 at The Grande Hall in Columbiana.

Nominated businesses with ties to the Hoover area include Board in Birmingham, Burn Boot Camp, Craft Burger, ElectroDash and Toujours Restaurant.

Presented by Central State Bank, the luncheon celebrates the positive impact small businesses have on Shelby County and its communities. The event is co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Main Street, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and The Shelby County Chamber.

Nominees in five categories will be recognized during the event, with winners selected based on criteria including longevity, employee growth, sales growth, response to adversity and community involvement.

Mitt Schroeder, chief executive officer of Central State Bank, also will speak about the company’s growth and history since its founding in Calera in 1916.

The luncheon will take place May 20 at The Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Tickets are $25 for investors and participants of host organizations and $35 for future investors or participants. Corporate tables and showcase sponsorship opportunities also are available.

Reservations are encouraged by May 15. For more information, contact The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542 or info@shelbychamber.org.