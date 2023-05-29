Hoover Business Happenings - June 2023

Now Open

Charm Thai, a Thai and Japanese steakhouse, has opened in the River Oaks Village shopping center at 3732 Lorna Road. 205-238-5796

My Phan has opened The Nail Spot in the Southlake Village shopping center at 4524 Southlake Parkway, Suite 17, next to Razor's Barber & Style Lounge, offering manicures and pedicures. 205-326-7397

Scenthound, a dog grooming business, has opened its third location in the Birmingham area at 5190 Medford Drive, in The Shoppes at Highway 150 shopping center near Sprouts. Business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik already have Scenthound locations at The Village at Lee Branch in Hoover and on Hollywood Boulevard in Birmingham. The partners plan to open a total of 10 Scenthound locations in the Birmingham and Nashville areas. Scenthound focuses on cleaning dogs' skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth and, since opening its first location in Lee Branch a year ago, already has 1,700 members in its monthly care club. Monthly memberships, starting at $35, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added as needed. 205-526-4266

Steve Estress, Jeremy Hale and Brian Skelton have opened a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation and maintenance company called Air Experts at 7154 Cahaba Valley Road. 205-977-1642

Coming Soon

The Inspiration Co. plans to open a jewelry store at the Riverchase Galleria. The company has more than 50 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

A new car wash called The Car Wash Guys is under construction on Valleydale Road between Taco Bell and the former Rite Aid Pharmacy, near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road.

Baba Java Coffee at 4730 Chace Circle #124 is opening a second Hoover location off Alabama 119, across from Taco Mama and Edgar's Bakery. The new shop is expected to open this fall and will serve a full coffee menu, plus gelato pops and gelato shakes, the company said. 205-777-5984

Relocations and Renovations

The Ted Townley State Farm agency recently located from Homewood to Inverness Corners in the Winn-Dixie shopping center. Office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-870-8696

The former Pizza Hut building in the River Oaks Village shopping center at 3740 Lorna Road was torn down in mid-May.

The Flipsies Furniture store at 4431 Creekside Ave. in the Patton Creek shopping center has relocated to 1811 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale. 205-957-4001

The T-Mobile store at 4421 Creekside Ave., Suite 125, in the Patton Creek shopping center has relocated to 1707 Montgomery Highway in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center. 205-444-0138

New Ownership

Dr. David Friddle, who started Alford Avenue Veterinary Hospital 42 years ago, recently retired and sold his practice to Dr. Haley Burke and her husband, Dr. Adam Cooner. Burke has been with Alford Avenue Veterinary Hospital since 2010. Dr. Lisa Frederick, who has been a part of the practice for more than 20 years, will continue there as well. A retirement celebration for Dr. Friddle was held May 6. 205-823-6002

News and Accomplishments

Dr. Bruce Irwin, who founded American Family Care as a single urgent care clinic at 1680 Montgomery Highway in Hoover in 1982, died April 14 at the age of 73 after a sudden illness. Irwin expanded his single Hoover clinic to dozens of other locations statewide and in 2013 launched its franchise model when the company acquired and rebranded a national urgent care franchise called Doctor's Express. Today, the American Family Care health care network encompasses more than 300 locations across 30 states. The company headquarters is at 3700 Cahaba Beach Road. The original clinic is still at 1680 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, and there also are locations at 5569 Grove Blvd. and 5410 U.S. 280. 205-403-8902

The American Heart Association has awarded Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama its national gold-level recognition for its commitment to employee health and well-being, as measured in the association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard. The scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health. Gold is the second highest level of recognition and was achieved by 45% of the 381 organizations that completed the scorecard in 2022. 205-220-2100

Personnel Moves

Burn Boot Camp's Meadow Brook location at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. has hired Abby Welborn as a front desk ambassador. She is a senior at Central Alabama Community College and plans to graduate in December with an associate's degree and pursue a bachelor's degree in exercise science. She also works as a nurse assistant in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's of Alabama hospital. 205-903-8154

Anniversaries

What's Your Flav, a shaved ice and funnel cake shop opened by Mia Thomas in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center at 1851 Montgomery Highway, Suite 107, celebrated the one-year anniversary of its first brick-and-mortar location in April. The business started as a food truck, which still operates. 205-461-6456

Gabriel's Cafe, at 3706 Lorna Road in the River Oaks Village shopping center, celebrated its 30th anniversary on May 6. 205-985-0983

DSLD AquaScapes recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. The AquaScapes division of DSLD Land Management is a water garden retail center offering pool supplies and pond and fountain resources. 205-437-1012

Five Guys recently celebrated its first anniversary at the location in the Cahaba Market shopping center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with delivery ending at 9:30 p.m. 205-407-4301

Besitos Mexican Kitchen is celebrating its one-year anniversary. It serves a combination of authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex classics. 205-326-7248

BenchMark Physical Therapy is celebrating its one-year anniversary at the Valleydale Road location. BenchMark offers outpatient physical therapy options including manual therapy, injury prevention, return-to-performance therapy, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-905-6922

The Lee Branch location of Express MRI is celebrating its three-year anniversary. It offers $499 all-inclusive MRIs with no doctor referral required and exam results within 24 hours. 205-834-8118

Closings

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing all of its stores, including the one at 1771 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, due to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The store is expected to close by the end of July unless merchandise sells out before then, a store employee said. Discounts will increase over time. 205-987-0106

Buy Buy Baby, a subsidiary of Bed, Bath & Beyond, is closing all 122 of its stores, including the one in the Patton Creek shopping center at 4351 Creekside Ave., as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. 205-988-3027

The Hoover Animal Clinic at 3249 Lorna Road has closed after 20 years of business.