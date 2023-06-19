Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive is set for Tuesday, June 20

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover fire and police departments are competing to see which can get the most blood donors at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The Hoover police and fire departments are joining with the American Red Cross for a competition to see which department can get the most blood donors at a blood drive on Tuesday, June 20.

The Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive will be in the community room at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Everyone who donates will receive a Hoover Boots and Badges T-shirt and $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice, as well as be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, said Jojo Burnett, an American Red Cross manager for the Hoover area.

When donors show up, they simply declare whether they are there for the Police Department or Fire Department.

The last two times the departments held a Boots and Badges blood drive — in 2018 and 2019, the Hoover Police Department came out with the victory. In 2018, the Police Department had 67 donors, and the Fire Department had 36. In 2019, the Fire Department narrowed the gap but still lost to the Police Department 99-82.

To reserve a donation time, go to this Red Cross registration site or use the QR code below: