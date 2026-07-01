Hoover Belles welcome new class of community ambassadors

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Barton New Hoover Belles being presented. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Barton New Hoover Belles being presented. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Barton Hoover Belle Committee: Shelley Shaw, Donna Bagwell, Jaime Guess, Barbara Henry, Kay Witt, Beth Lyda, Jennie Alley, Jennifer Cotney. Not Pictured: Allison Barton and Cathy Head. Prev Next

The Hoover Belles welcomed a new class of members during the organization's 43rd annual presentation ceremony held May 3 at Hoover Country Club.

The Hoover Belles is a service organization whose members serve as ambassadors for the city while completing volunteer work throughout the community. Each new Belle commits to two years of service and is required to complete at least 40 community service hours through civic events, city programs, local summer camps, churches and nonprofit organizations.

More than 300 guests attended this year's ceremony, where State Rep. Mike Shaw congratulated the new members on their selection and welcomed their families and friends. Entertainment was provided by Tri City Jazz.

The event was organized by the Hoover Belle Committee, with Jennifer Cotney and Shelley Shaw serving as co-chairs. Committee members also included President Barbara Henry, Jennie Alley, Donna Bagwell, Jaime Guess, Cathy Head, Beth Lyda, Kay Witt and Allison Barton.

For more than four decades, the Hoover Belles program has recognized young women who serve the community while representing the city at civic and charitable events.