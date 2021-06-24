Hoover Belles welcome 41 new members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelley Davis. The Hoover Belles welcomed a new class of sophomore girls into the service organization at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in the spring of 2021.

The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls, held its 38th annual presentation of a new class of inductees this spring at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Forty-one high school sophomore girls were presented at the ceremony. Former Hoover Belle Haley Bagwell Scallions served as mistress of ceremonies.

Each new Hoover Belle was escorted into a garden gazebo decorated with spring flowers by a presenter and given a multi-colored bouquet of hydrangeas.

After the Belles were presented, they took part in a dance to the music of The Dave Amaral Trio followed by a reception.

Chairwomen for the presentation ceremony were Donna Bagwell and Melinda King. The Hoover Belle Committee chairwoman was Vickie Griffith. Others on the committee were Jennie Alley, Jennifer Cotney, Cathy Head, Lisa Whitson and Kay Witt.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw also were present at the ceremony, along with family members and friends of the new Belles.

Each member of the new class of Hoover Belles has committed to serve two years as representatives for the city of Hoover, giving at least 30 hours of community service at civic and local charity events.

The 2021 Class of Hoover Belles includes:

► Anna Brooke Adams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Martin Adams

► Madilyn Yvonne Berryhill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Kolb Berryhill

► Abigail Wynn Blanks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Gannon Blanks

► Kenzie Reece Boyett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Chester Mumpower

► Sydney Marie Broderick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randall James Broderick

► Elizabeth Anders Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Edward Clark

► Lindsey Elise Crider, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Brent Crider

► Olivia Elizabeth Deery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Douglass Deery

► Isabelle Noelle Faris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trenton Gandy Swartz

► Ashley Brooke Fowler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Fowler Grace Elizabeth Gamble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Paul Gamble

► Jolee Kate Giadrosich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Mark Giadrosich

► Elise Lachlyn Hart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sean Hart

► Ella Reese Hartman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Earle Hartman

► Nancy Ellen Huddleston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Wyatt Huddleston

► Ella Jayne Hyde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Alan Hyde

► Emma Kathryn Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Wayne Jones

► Brooke Abigail Kelley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Brandon Kelley

► Annabelle Scott Kemp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Scott Kemp

► Madelyn Hope King, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Charles King

► Lilli Ann Patricia Kolb, daughter of Mrs. Carrie Ann Kolb and Mr. Kyle Bankston Kolb

► Haley Grace Kraus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Raymond Kraus Sr.

► Madeline Grace Kurz, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Christopher Kurz

► Ellis Katherine Latham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ernest Latham

► Leah McNeil Mann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William McNeil Mann

► Lauren Claire Markert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Calloway Markert

► Mia Martinez, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rey Coronado Martinez

► Ryan Elizabeth McKern, daughter of Mrs. Carolyn Elizabeth McKern and Mr. Colin Patrick McKern

► Kaitlyn Mackenzie Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keeley Michael Moore

► Mary Abney Orr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hughes Orr III

► Ellison Marianna Parker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Bryant Parker

► Elizabeth Anne Powell, daughter of Dr. Hayden Evans Powell and the Late Mr. William Allen Powell

► Mary Katherine Sanders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Scott Sanders

► Lindley Brooke Satterfield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Jerwél Satterfield

► Macey Catherine Schrock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Harring Schrock

► Ava Claire Slocum, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Heath Slocum

► Allison Grace Stafford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Eric Stafford

► Elizabeth Vann Sutterlin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Rusty Sutterlin

► Sarah Claire Sypeck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Allan Sypeck

► Brooke Nicole Turtletaub, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Joel Turtletaub

► Marli Olivia West, daughter of Mrs. Stephanie Cannon West and Mr. Ronald Terry West