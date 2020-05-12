Hoover begins gradual reopening of city facilities closed due to COVID-19

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center1 Parts of the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center3 Signs encouraging social distancing and good hygiene welcome people to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, as it reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center5 Signs encouraging social distancing and good hygiene welcome people to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, as it reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center7 The walking and running track at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center4 Signs encouraging social distancing and good hygiene welcome people to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, as it reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center8 The walking and running track at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center11 Signs on the floor of the lobby of the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, encourage social distancing. The center reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center10 The walking and running track at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center2 Signs encouraging social distancing and good hygiene welcome people to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, as it reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center6 The walking and running track at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, reopened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200512_Finley_Center14 Boys enter the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Prev Next

Today, the city of Hoover began reopening some city facilities that have been closed, but the reopenings will occur gradually.

Finley Center: The walking and running track at the Finley Center was made available at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, and will now be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Also, the Alabama Performance volleyball organization is now offering physical fitness training for its program participants from noon to 8 p.m., by appointment only. Social distancing and hand sanitizing are encouraged. The Hoover Climbing & Adventure center is scheduled to reopen Monday, May 18. The Aspire Sports Institute, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute and D1 Sports Fitness in the Finley Center already were open, but the rest of the Finley Center will be closed for now.

Hoover Recreation Center: The Rec Center will reopen its game room, nursery, pool, fitness center, track, cardio room, personal training program, personal cardio program and restrooms on Wednesday, May 13. Areas of the facility to remain closed for now include the gym, cycle room, racquetball court, activity room, arts and crafts room, Horizon Room, locker room and showers. Hours at the Rec Center will be 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart, and staff will conduct enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of all touchable surfaces, city officials said.

Neighborhood parks: The restrooms at neighborhood parks will reopen on Wednesday, May 13, but playgrounds will remain closed.

Hoover Municipal Court: Court sessions, driving school classes and court referral appointments will resume on June 2. Until then, other court operations will continue. Warrants may still be obtained through the normal procedures; payments will still be taken at the window, via mail and online; and motions and other filings will still be accepted. Magistrates will continue to be available via phone, email and in person.

Hoover Senior Center: The Senior Center will remain closed for now, but Meals on Wheels services will continue.

Sports facilities: All other Hoover sports facilities, including sports parks, will remain closed for now.

Hoover Public Library: The library will remain closed to visitors, but patrons still may check out digital materials online, use other digital services, participate in virtual programs and obtain help from the reference department via phone. The library is not accepting materials for return right now. The staff asks that patrons hold onto any items that have been checked out and return them later, with late fines being waived.

Aldridge Gardens: The 30 acres of public gardens are open, but guests from different households are asked to stay at least 6 feet apart. The office is closed, and all events and classes through the end of May have been canceled or rescheduled. Aldridge Gardens will have some of its summer camps, beginning June 1. Some camps were canceled due to availability of certified instructors. Visit aldridgegardens.com for a listing of available camps. Space is limited, and reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. The spring plant sale was canceled, and the Hydrangeas Under the Stars event was rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hoover City Hall: Remains open.

Hoover Public Safety Center: Remains open.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a video he released Monday that as city facilities and businesses begin to reopen, it will be important for people to continue to follow essential health guidelines, such as social distancing, hand washing and staying home if they don’t feel well.

“Every small step we take brings us closer to where we’d like to be,” Brocato said. “It takes all of us working together to get there. I’m confident that we can do that. We still have a good bit of road to travel, so let’s all continue to do our part to keep our community open and safe.”

He said he has been amazed by the resiliency of Hoover businesses and encouraged to see Hoover residents showing support for businesses. “Your kindness and generosity has made a difference,” he said. “It’s vital to continue to continue to support as many local Hoover businesses as possible.”