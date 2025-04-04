Hoover Beautification Board to hold cleanup day at The Grove

× Expand Photo from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors website The Grove shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Beautification Board is inviting the public to come help pick up litter at The Grove shopping center this Saturday morning, April 5.

The cleanup effort is scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m. People are encouraged to meet in front of the At Home store for instructions and to get supplies for the cleanup.

The plan is to remove trash from the perimeter shrubs and open areas near Kohls at At Home, as well as along Preserve Parkway between The Grove and Sulphur Springs Road.