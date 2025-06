× Expand Image from Hoover Beautification Board Facebook page

The Hoover Beautification Board is having a cleanup day at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this Saturday, June 7.

The public is invited to come help pick up litter around the complex, including Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and the Finley Center, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The cleanup day originally was scheduled for Saturday, May 17, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.