Hoover Beautification Board to hold cleanup at The Grove on Oct. 11

× Expand Images courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board

The Hoover Beautification Board is organizing a cleanup effort at The Grove shopping center this Saturday, Oct. 11.

The board is asking volunteers to join together from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. to pick up litter in and around the shopping center. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot of the At Home store.

Prizes will be given for the heaviest trash bag at the end of the cleanup and the person who collects the most materials that can be recycled.