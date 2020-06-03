Hoover area pastors to hold community prayer gathering at Hoover Met parking lot

× Expand prayer gathering flyer 6-4-20

A handful of pastors from the greater Hoover area have scheduled a community prayer event in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this Thursday night to seek God’s intervention in the tension gripping the nation.

The event, called “An Evening of Prayer: Compassion and Community Through Christ,” is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the lower parking lot at the Hoover Met by the longtime soccer fields.

Pastors leading the event include Nathan Carden of The Church at Ross Bridge, Van Moody of The Worship Center Church, Randy Norris of The Station Church, Eric Parker of Tapestry Church and Chris Peters of Cross Creek Church.

In a flyer promoting the gathering, the pastors say they want to bring the community together to call out to God and ask for compassion for those who are hurting, for justice and peace to prevail, and for the love of Christ to shine forth in the community they cherish.

“We recognize that everybody is affected differently by everything that is happening in our own hearts, our city and our nation,” Peters said. “One thing we can all do is pray and call out to God and seek His help, His justice and His peace.”

People who come can stand, bring lawn chairs or stay in their vehicles, the pastors say. Though religious events are exempt from the city of Hoover's new curfew, the gathering is scheduled to end 15 minutes before the 7 p.m. curfew takes effect.