Hoover area events guide: September 2025

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Where: Riverchase Galleria, 3000 Galleria Circle

When: Saturday, Sept. 6; ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Cost: $30 for stair climb registration; ceremony is free to attend

Website: eventbrite.com/e/911-memorial-stair-climb-hoover-tickets

Details: The City of Hoover will host a remembrance ceremony and stair climb to mark the 24th anniversary of 9/11. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the Galleria Food Court, followed by a 110-story “Climb to Remember” in the Galleria Towers. Proceeds benefit the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation. T-shirts are included with registration and available for purchase on-site.

Bargains on the Bluff Fall Consignment Sale

Where: Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley Street

When: Sept. 11-13; Thursday preview, Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Website: bargainsonthebluff.com

Details: Bluff Park United Methodist Church hosts its seasonal consignment sale featuring gently used women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, toys, baby gear and more. The gym is filled wall-to-wall with items from local consignors, including play equipment and furniture. The sale also features non-maternity women’s apparel, offering something for moms shopping for themselves and their children. Proceeds benefit the church’s preschool and children’s ministry programs.

Celebrate the Family Expo 2025

Where: Finley Center, Hoover Met Complex, 100 Ben Chapman Drive

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Website: birminghamchristian.com/expo2025

Details: Birmingham Christian Family magazine invites the community to its 6th annual Celebrate the Family Expo — a free, family-friendly event celebrating 25 years of publishing. Enjoy activities including face painting, giveaways, Birthday Bingo, live music by Kevin Derryberry, and adoptable pets from Two by Two Rescue. The ALFA Farmers Celebrity Chef Stage will feature cooking demos every 30 minutes. Early arrivals will receive swag bags from event sponsors, and food will be available from Lil Bougie Foodie and Southern Coffee and Waffles food trucks. Free document shredding and donation drop-off for Vapor Ministries will also be offered.

Together in Teal Butterfly Release

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; butterfly purchases optional

Website: cureovariancancer.org

Details: Hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, this annual event raises awareness about the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer while honoring survivors and remembering those lost. The program includes live music, educational displays, guest speakers, merchandise vendors and a ceremonial release of 400-600 butterflies. The event is open to the public and welcomes all who wish to support the cause.

Head Over Teal 5K & 10K

Where: The Preserve, 616 Preserve Parkway

When: Saturday, Sept. 20; races begin at 8 a.m.

Cost: $30-$40 depending on race and signup date; free for GYN cancer survivors

Website: thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal or runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/HeadOverTeal

Details: The 16th annual Head Over Teal 5K & 10K returns during GYN Cancer Awareness Month, hosted by the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Runners can choose from 5K, 10K, team or sleep-in options. Proceeds support early detection research, education and support services for GYN cancer patients and their families. Shuttle service begins at 6:30 a.m. from Prince of Peace Catholic Church. The event includes post-race fall-themed activities, food and family fun. Leashed pets and strollers are welcome.

Vintage Market Days

Where: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Sept. 25-27; Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Ticket required for entry; children under 12 free

Website: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham

Details: Vintage Market Days returns to the Finley Center with a three-day indoor and outdoor shopping experience featuring original art, antiques, handmade goods, home décor, clothing, jewelry, seasonal plants and more. The event kicks off with an early buying event Thursday evening, followed by two full days of general admission shopping. Tickets are valid for the entire weekend and may be purchased at the gate with cash or credit.

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

Sept. 4: Gary Owen (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: Gary Owen (ages 18 and older), 7 and 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 6: Gary Owen (ages 18 and older), 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.

Sept. 7: Carolanne Miljavac (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Zoltan Kaszas (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Brad Upton (ages 18 and older), 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Brad Upton (ages 18 and older), 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS