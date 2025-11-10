Hoover area events guide: November 2025

Moss Rock Festival

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 5500 Stadium Trace Pkwy

When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Details: Now celebrating its 20th year, the Moss Rock Festival invites guests to explore nature, smart living, and eco-creative art and design. The outdoor festival includes the Nature + Smart Living Market, Sweetery, WonderKid Studios, Crescent Stage performances, Planet Projects, and more. Kids 18 and under are free. Advance tickets are $12 for both days; gate tickets are $15.

Moss Rock Beer Garden

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 5500 Stadium Trace Pkwy

When: Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 1-2, 12:30-3 p.m.

Details: Now in its 14th year, the festival’s craft tasting event features beer from Alabama breweries and beyond, wine, meads, snacks, beer floats, football viewing on Mr. Mancave’s screen wall, and a commemorative 13 oz Belgian glass. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the gate and include full festival access. Visit mossrockfestival.com for updates and ticket details.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Where: Veterans Park, Hoover

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk. This community event is open to all, especially those affected by suicide and those who support them. Help raise awareness and vital funds to support suicide prevention efforts and remind others they are not alone. To register, visit afsp.org/centralal.

Sarah McQuaid Live in Concert

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

Details: Experience a captivating evening of music and storytelling with internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid. Known for her lush, chocolatey voice and “brilliant musicianship” (fRoots), McQuaid blends genres and instruments — from acoustic and electric guitar to keyboard and drum — in an intimate, immersive performance. Free and open to the public. Visit hooverlibrary.org for more information.

New Directions Veterans Choir

Where: Hoover Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Nov. 20-21, 7 p.m.

Details: This a capella group, made up of current and former residents of the New Directions transitional facility for homeless U.S. veterans, delivers powerful renditions of pop, soul, gospel and American standards. Founded by former Marine George Hill, the choir gained national recognition on “America’s Got Talent” and has since performed on “The Tonight Show” and for members of Congress. For tickets or more information, call 205-444-7888 or email boxoffice@thelibrarytheatre.com.

Handel’s “Messiah” by the Alabama Civic Chorale

Where: Riverchase United Methodist Church, 789 Carl Raines Lake Rd

When: Sunday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m. (Arrive by 2:30 p.m. for best seating)

Details: Experience the 78th annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” performed by the Alabama Civic Chorale, members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and featured soloists. Directed by Bebe Clark Kok with organist Walt Rogers. Admission is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food. For more information, visit alabamacivicchorale.com.

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

Nov. 1-2: Mike Epps, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Nov. 7-8: Tip “T.I.”, 8 and 10:45 p.m. Friday; 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday

Nov. 12: Mom’s Unhinged with Amanda Marks, Tiffany Burke and Amy Brown, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13: Ejspeaks, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14-15: Rodney Perry, 7 p.m. Friday; 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday

Nov. 16: Shayne Smith, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: Hugh Howser, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21-23: John Morgan, 7 p.m. Friday; 6:30 p.m. Satruday and Sunday

Nov. 22-23: The R&B Brunch Experience, 1 p.m.

Nov. 28: Bingo Loco, 7:30 p.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Nov. 3: Hoover City Council organizational meeting (includes swearing in of new mayor and City Council), 6 p.m., Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High School

Nov. 4: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, work session at 5:30 p.m.; action meeting at 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

Nov. 4: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building

Nov. 6: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

Nov. 10: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

Nov. 11: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

Nov. 12: Hoover Arts Council, 5 p.m., Hoover City Hall

Nov. 17: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

Nov. 18: Hoover Public Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library

Nov. 20: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

Nov. 24: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m. Hoover City Hall