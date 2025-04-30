Hoover area events guide: May 2025

Donor Dash For Life 5K

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, May 3; race-day registration starts at 8 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m.

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/DonorDash4Life5K

Cost: $30

Details: This 5K raises money for Donate Life Alabama, which aims to increase the number of Alabamians who register for organ, eye and tissue donations. Participants are encouraged to seek donations as an individual or team. Awards will be given to the top male and female 5K finishers, the highest individual fundraiser, the team that raises the most money, the team with the fastest average time, and the team with the best spirit.

Magic City Wine Fest

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Saturday, May 3, 6-9 p.m.

Web: magiccitywinefest.com

Tickets: General admission tickets cost $55 plus a $5.07 fee and include admission, beverage samples, souvenir wine cup, passport brochure and donation to Railroad Park. VIP tickets cost $85 plus a $6.72 fee and include 30-minute early admission, beverage samples, souvenir tasting cup, access to a designated area with seating and food samples, and a donation to Railroad Park. Designated driver (non-drinking) tickets cost $20.

Details: Drink wine and beer from regions around the world. Food available for purchase. Includes live music. Rain-or-shine event; no refunds.

Walk to Cure Arthritis

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Sunday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Contact: Mary Melton at mmelton@arthritis.org or 205-859-1305

Web: walktocurearthritis.org/alabama

Cost: No cost to participate, but participants are encouraged to raise money

Details: The Arthritis Foundation is holding its annual Walk to Cure Arthritis for the Birmingham-Hoover area. On-site registration begins at 2 p.m., but teams are encouraged to register in advance. The opening ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by the walk at 3 p.m. The event includes food, a resource fair and a disc jockey.

Expand Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama head football coach, Kalen DeBoer.

Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Where: Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel ballroom, 1000 Galleria Circle

When: Tuesday, May 6, 7:30-9 a.m.

Contact: 205-444-7888

Web: hooveralabama.gov/369/Mayors-Prayer-Breakfast

Tickets: $50 (sold out but waiting list for returned tickets).

Details: The 42nd annual Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, organized by the Hoover Beautification Board, brings together community members, business leaders and elected officials for a morning of prayer. Ministers from several area churches participate. This year’s keynote speaker is Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer.

Strawberry Day Market

Where: Ross Bridge Farmers Market, 2101 Grand Ave.

When: Friday, May 9, 4-8 p.m.

Call: 205-305-9457

Web: rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com

Cost: Free admission

Details: Kickoff to the summer market season, which continues every Friday through July 25. Includes live music from 5 to 8 p.m., free face painting for kids from 5 to 7 p.m., and free mini strawberry shortcakes for the first 50 guests. Vendors include Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore, C&J Farms and more. Food trucks include Uncle G’s Pizza, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Dixie Dogs, Corazon Taco Truck, and Heavenly Donut. Email rossbridgefarmersmarket@gmail.com to apply as a vendor.

Kitty Kat Haven 5K Meow-A-Thon & 1-Mile Whisker Walk

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, May 10; check-in starts at 7 a.m.; 5K at 8 a.m.; 1-mile fun run/walk at 9:30 a.m.

Contact: kittykathaven1@gmail.com

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/KittyKatHavenAndRescue5KMeowAThon

Cost: 5K costs $25; $15 for children 10 and younger. 1-mile costs $15; $5 for children 10 and younger. Add $5 for race-day registration.

Details: Fundraiser for Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter. Event is rain or shine. Packet pickup is Friday, May 9, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, 3432 Old Columbiana Road. Awards for top three male and female 5K finishers and age-group winners.

Library events:

Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer in Concert

Expand Leigh Nash is scheduled to perfrom at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on May 1-2, 2025.

Where: Hoover Library Theatre

When: Thursday and Friday, May 1-2, 7-9 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7888

Web: thelibrarytheatre.com/nash

Tickets: $38

Details: Leigh Nash, known best for her triple platinum-certified hit “Kiss Me,” is a fixture in modern pop as frontwoman for Sixpence None the Richer and as a songwriter and solo artist. Her most recent offering, “The Tide, Volume 1,” earned Nash her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Her fall 2024 release, “The Tide, Volume 2,” is the first new Sixpence recording in over a decade. Nash and the band are releasing new music this year and touring again.

Summer Reading Kickoff

Where: Hoover Public Library

When: Friday, May 23, 1-4 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7830

Web: hoover.libnet.info/event/12590433

Cost: Free

Details: Kick off the summer reading program with carnival-style games, crafts, an inflatable play area, a Hoover fire truck on display and art-related projects for the “Color Our World” summer reading program theme. There also will be a juggler performing four shows in the Hoover Library Theatre, said Justin Banger, the children’s programming librarian. Other activities will be spread across the children’s department, theater level, Library Plaza and reading room.

May 1: Beyond Words Book Club: “The Glassmaker” by Tracy Chevalier, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 1 and 15: Libby the facility dog meet and greet, 3:30-4 p.m.

May 1: PJ Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m.

May 2-June 30: Visual art exhibition with Elisabeth Pellathy

May 2: Storytime at Lee Branch, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 3: Calligraphy Class: Medieval Script, noon-4 p.m.

May 4: Young artist reception, 3-4 p.m.

May 5-8: Scholastic book fair, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

May 5: Write Club, 6-8 p.m.

May 6: Libby the facility dog meet and greet, 10-10:30 a.m.

May 9-10: Friends Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

May 9: Live on the Plaza: Samford String Quartet, noon-1 p.m.

May 9: Vintage videos: Kitty Foyle, 2-4 p.m.

May 10: Storytime surprise, 10:30-11 a.m.

May 10: Purl on the Plaza, 1-5 p.m.

May 11: Mother’s Day Storytime, 2-2:30 p.m.

May 11: Houseplant Swap, 2-4 p.m.

May 11: NovelTea Book Club: “Isaac’s Storm” by Erik Larson, 3-4 p.m.

May 12: Crafting Kindness, 3-8 p.m.

May 12: Resume workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

May 15: Well Made: Crayon Necklace, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lee Branch East 59 Café; 6:30-8 p.m. at library

May 19: “Fly Me To The Moon” movie, 2-4:10 p.m. and 6-8:10 p.m.

May 20: Improv on the Plaza, 6-8 p.m.

May 24: Board game meet-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 25: Pen & Paper RPG Society, 1-4:30 p.m.

May 27: True Crime Book Club: “Chaos” by Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring

May 30: After hours laser tag, 5:30-7:30 p.m. for tweens; 7-9 p.m. for teens

May 31: Write Club, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stardome Comedy Club:

May 1: Ellen Skrmetti, 7:30 p.m.

May 4: Yung Vokalz and the Movement, 6:30 p.m.

May 9: Alabama All-Star Comedy Queens, 7:30 p.m.

May 10: CiCi LaFlair, 9:15 p.m

May 10-11: The Christi Show — Ms. Shirleen, 6:30 p.m. Friday; 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday

May 23-25: Affion Crockett, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday

May 29: Betty’s Boots on the Ground Birthday Bash, 6:30 p.m.

Hoover Met Complex

May 2-4: NXT Hoops Basketball Tournament, Finley Center

May 3-4: Perfect Game Deep South Elite Baseball Tournament

May 9-11: MADE Hoops Basketball Tournament, Finley Center

May 16-18: May Madness BUSA Soccer Tournament, multi-purpose fields

May 16-18: Capital Cool Classic Basketball Tournament, Finley Center

May 17-19: Perfect Game Deep South Ultimate Championship, baseball fields

May 19-23: SEC Baseball Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and Finley Center

May 30-June 1: Magic City Rumble, Finley Center

May 30-June 2: Perfect Game Hoover Invitational, baseball fields

Government Meetings

May 1: Hoover City Council work session, 5 p.m., City Hall

May 5: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall

May 12: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission; work session 5 p.m.; action meeting 5:30 p.m., City Hall

May 13: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

May 13: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building

May 14: Hoover Arts Council, 5 p.m., City Hall

May 15: Hoover City Council work session, 5 p.m., City Hall

May 19: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., City Hall

May 19: Hoover City council action meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall

May 20: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library

May 22: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment work session, 5:30 p.m., City Hall

May 27: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment action meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall