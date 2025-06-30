Hoover area events guide: July 2025

× Expand Logo courtesy of World Police an The World Police and Fire Games are coming to the Birmingham metro area on June 27-July 6, 2025.

World Police & Fire Games

Where: More than 30 venues across the metro area, including the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Inverness Nature Park, Spain Park High School and Veterans Park in Hoover

When: June 27-July 6

Contact: info@bhm2025.com

Web: bhm2025.com

Cost: Free for spectators

Details: More than 8,500 first responders from more than 70 countries will compete in more than 60 sports. In Hoover, there will be competitions in soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball, flag football, motorcycle rodeo, firefighter challenge and ultimate firefighter challenge at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex

Expand Staff photo Hoover’s fireworks show at the Hoover Met Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex

When: Tuesday, July 1, 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The city of Hoover is putting on a fireworks show at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex near Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. People are invited to watch from the stadium parking lot, but the fireworks also can be seen from nearby areas. Many people typically gather at places like The Village at Brock’s Gap and The Grove shopping center to watch as well. Music that goes along with the show will be broadcast on 87.9 FM. The show is being put on by Pyro Shows of Alabama and is costing the city $27,500.

Hoover City Dad Brigade

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson David Brandt blows off a sidewalk at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Where: Each school in the Hoover school system

When: Saturday, July 12, 7 a.m.

Web: facebook.com/hoovercitydadbrigade

Cost: Free

Details: This annual back-to-school cleanup event invites fathers, grandfathers, other men in the community and boys in the eighth grade or older to volunteer time at the school of their choice to help clean up the campus. Jobs typically include tasks such as spreading pine straw in landscaped areas, pressure washing concrete, trimming trees and hedges and removing weeds and trash. Volunteers are asked to register in advance to help organizers prepare.

Expand Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, former quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe Youth Football Camp

Where: Hoover High School, 1000 Buccaneer Drive

When: Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: hooverahead@gmail.com

Web: flexworksports.com/camps-1/jalen-milroe-hoover%2C-al

Cost: $137.87

Ages: 6-16

Details: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, a former star quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and other coaches will provide football knowledge and hands-on instruction in an environment designed to be fun, positive and high in energy. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. The camp is open to children ages 6-16.

Miss Hoover/Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen

Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard crowns Emma Terry as the new Miss Hoover 2025 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Where: Hoover Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Thursday, July 17, 6 p.m.

Contact: 205-354-9383

Web: Miss Hoover Foundation on Facebook

Cost: $25

Details: The competitions are preliminary competitions for the Miss Alabama 2026 and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2026 competitions. The winner of Miss Hoover receives a $5,000 scholarship, and the winner of Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen receives a $1,000 scholarship. Miss Hoover is open to women ages 18 to 27, and Miss Hoover’s Teen is open to ages 14 to 17.

Expand Zoe Brown serves as a model during a cosplay makeup demonstration at the Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Saturday, July 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Contact: 205-444-7800

Web: SciFi/Fantasy Fest on Facebook

Cost: Free

Details: This annual festival includes science fiction, fantasy and “geeky” activities, featuring discussion panels on fandom favorites, a costume contest, vendors, open gaming, an interactive movie experience and “geeky” crafts. There also will be a KidCon inspired by the yellow minions. A full event schedule will be posted on the Hoover Public Library website as the event gets closer.

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

July 3: Hack and Forth presented by Comedy Break-In (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.

July 5: Double D (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.

July 6: Buddy Love with Twaun and Chelle (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.

July 10-12: Henry Cho (ages 16 and older),

7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday

July 13: Auntie Pam (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.

July 16: Rickey Smiley New Material Night (ages 18 and older), 7 p.m.

July 17: Double Chuckle Comedy Tour with The Real John King and Patrick Madison (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.

July 18-20: Shelly Belly (ages 18 and older), 7 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

July 18: Amber Brenton (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.

July 27: Damon Williams (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.

OFFICIAL

July 7: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, work session 5:30 p.m., action meeting 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 8: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building

July 8: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board,

5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

July 9: Hoover Arts Council, 5 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 14: Hoover City Council action meeting,

6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 15: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library

July 17: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 21: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment action meeting, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 24: Hoover City Council work session,

5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 28: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., Hoover City Hall