Hoover area events guide: August 2025

THE EMPOWERED CAREGIVER
- Where: Hoover Public Library Friends Meeting Room, 200 Municipal Drive
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 4-5 p.m.
- Contact: 205-379-8065
- Web: alz.org/al
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Birmingham office of the Alzheimer’s Association is putting on a talk about how dementia affects communication and providing tips about how caregivers can communicate effectively with family, friends and health care professionals. This is part of a series of monthly talks hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association at the Hoover Public Library. Previous talks focused on foundations for caregiving and supporting independence.
SATURDAY MORNING REWIND
- Where: Hoover Library Plaza, 200 Municipal Drive
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-noon
- Contact: 205-444-7800
- Web: events.hooverlibrary.org
- Cost: Free
- Details: Kids and adults alike are invited to come to the Hoover Library Plaza to watch two hours of classic cartoons and possibly rediscover and relive some of their childhood favorites. Coffee and breakfast treats will be served, but the main course is the memories.
NEWBREED JIU JITSU STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
- Where: Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16
- Contact: info@newbreedbjj.com
- Web: newbreedbjj.smoothcomp.com/en/event/23632
- Cost: Participation cost for one division is $75-$130. Spectator cost is $20 for ages 13 and older; $15 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger.
- Details: This is a qualifier for the Newbreed Jiu Jitsu Federation’s The Ultimate Grappler in Greenville, South Carolina. Open to any age or skill level. Medals awarded to the top three athletes in each division, and first-place winners in the advanced division will receive a championship belt. Honors will also be awarded for the top three teams in the youth and adult categories, as well as the overall team champion.
JUANITA BODDIE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
- Where: Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway
- When: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 22-23
- Contact: 205-739-7364
- Web: hoovermetcomplex.com
- Cost: To be announced
- Details: Hoover High School’s 43rd annual Juanita Boddie Volleyball Invitational Tournament is bringing high school volleyball teams from several states to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, including many of the top teams in Alabama. The tournament, named in honor of a former Hoover volleyball coach, begins on Friday, Aug. 22, with pool play, featuring up to 15 simultaneous volleyball games. When the tournament began more than 40 years ago, it featured 25 teams, and it has since quadrupled in size.
Hoover Helps Hunger Challenge
- Where: Citywide
- When: Aug. 22-29
- Contacts: Greg and Donna Bishop at hooverhelps@gmail.com
- Web: hooverhelps.org
- Details: The Hoover Bucs and Spain Park Jags will see which school can raise the most money for the Hoover Helps nonprofit, which works with companies and faith-based organizations to provide food and meet needs for needy children in Hoover. The Hunger Challenge is held each year during the same week that the Spain Park Jags and Hoover Bucs face off in football. Starting Aug. 22, fans can make donations at hooverhelps.org, donating via Venmo @hooverhelps or writing a check. A table will also be set up at the football game.
THE ONLYS IN CONCERT
- Where: Hoover Library Plaza, 200 Municipal Drive
- When: Thursday, Aug. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.
- Contact: 205-444-7888
- Web: events.hooverlibrary.org
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Onlys started as a band called The Cruisers when the members were in high school in 1980. Under their new name, The Onlys, they play a wide variety of music, including 1950s tunes, funk, classic rock, country, mashups and modern rock. This is a free show on the Library Plaza.
STARDOME COMEDY CLUB
- Aug. 3: Bubba Dub (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 7: Now That’s Funny Comedy Show with Schelle Purcell, Jordan Jackson and Pablo Aleman (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 8-10: Kerwin Claiborne (ages 18 and older), 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 p.m. Sunday
- Aug. 14: Sheisthe T (Tenishia Wilson) (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 15-16: Don “DC” Curry (ages 18 and older), 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday
- Aug. 17: EJ Speaks (ages 18 and older), 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 21: Hugh Houser and Friends (ages 18 and older), 7 p.m.
- Aug. 21: Christian Johnson (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 22-24: Bruce Bruce (ages 18 and older), 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 p.m. Sunday
- Aug. 23: Chris Munch: The Bleshings Tour (ages 18 and older), 7 p.m.
- Aug. 28: Ben Bankas (ages 18 and older), 7:30 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
- Aug. 4: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, work session at 5:30 p.m.; action meeting at 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall
- Aug. 7: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall
- Aug. 11: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall
- Aug. 12: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center
- Aug. 12: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building
- Aug. 13: Hoover Arts Council, 5 p.m., City Hall
- Aug. 14: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall
- Aug. 18: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment action meeting, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall
- Aug. 19: Hoover Public Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library
- Aug. 25: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., Hoover City Hall
- Aug. 25: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall