Hoover Arbor Day celebration includes official measuring of possible world's largest oak leaf

× 1 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day40 Jenny Carpenter, an ornamental horticulturalist with Carpenter's Creations, at left, and Claire Larkin of the Shoal Creek community, place an oak leaf for measurement at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The leaf measured 39.7 centimeters (15.6 inches) wide and 42 centimeters (16.5 inches) long from the top of the leaf to where the leaf connects to the stem. The measurement now is being sent to the Guinness Book of World Records for review as the largest oak leaf ever found. × 2 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day01 Al and Kathy Cochran of the Riverchase community, at right, check out trees being given away at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 3 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day02 Ken Rosser, a horticulturist for the city of Hoover, Alabama, talks with Ivey Bright of the Ridge Crossings apartment complex about a highbrush blueberry bush she picked out at the city's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 4 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day17 Ruthie Jackson, a fourth-grader at Rocky Ridge Elementary School, reads her essay, which won the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 5 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day41 Jenny Carpenter, an ornamental horticulturalist with Carpenter's Creations, measures an oak leaf at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The leaf measured 39.7 centimeters (15.6 inches) wide and 42 centimeters (16.5 inches) long from the top of the leaf to where the leaf connects to the stem. The measurement now is being sent to the Guinness Book of World Records for review as the largest oak leaf ever found. × 6 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day42 Claire Larkin, a resident of the Shoal Creek community in Shelby County, Alabama, displays the dimensions of a giant oak leaf she found that is believed to be the world's largest oak leaf ever documented during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 7 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day09 Joseph Ruka of the Birchtree community and Haley Helms of the Riverchase community leave Aldridge Gardens with mulberry and tulip poplar trees they picked out at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 8 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day07 Hudson Pegues of the Rocky Ridge community, at left, and Carson and Cooper Jones of the Bluff Park community make wooden magnets at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 9 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day08 Hundreds of people picked out trees during a tree giveaway at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 10 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day05 Wendy Williams, Sebastian McCollum and Carol Wolfe of the Bluff Park community check out trees during a tree giveaway at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 11 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day06 People check out trees during a tree giveway at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 12 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day04 Shon Walters of Alabama Power Co., at left, talks with David and Judy Caine of the Tal Meadows community about tree care at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 13 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day44 Fred Kapp, executive director of the Alabama Urban Forestry Association, at left, and Hoover City Forester Colin Conner pose for a photo with a blackgum tree planted at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 14 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day11 People gather for the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 15 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day18 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Ruthie Jackson, the winner of the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 16 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day14 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato reads a proclamation concerning Arbor Day during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, as Hoover Beautification Board members Sarah Johnson and Dawn Azok listen. × 17 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day13 Hoover Beautification Board member Betty Daigle welcomes people to the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 18 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day10 Penny Prettyman of the Shades Mountain community, center, checks out a giant oak leaf on display at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, as her mother, Heather Prettyman, and brothers Zeke and Malcolm wait. × 19 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day38 Claire Larkin, a resident of the Shoal Creek community in Shelby County, Alabama, discusses a giant oak leaf she found that is believed to be the world's largest oak leaf ever documented during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 20 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day12 Beautification Board member Betty Daigle welcomes people to the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, as fellow board members Sarah Johnson and Dawn Azok stand by. × 21 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day15 A representative for the Arbor Day Foundation and Alabama Forestry Commission presents Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Councilman John Greene with magnets for city signs that declare Hoover as a Tree City USA during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 22 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day19 Lillie Mathis, a fourth-grader at Bluff Park Elementary School, reads her Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 23 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day20 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Bluff Park Elementary School fourth-grader Lillie Mathis, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 24 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day21 Brock's Gap Intermediate School fouth-grader Oliver Crowell reads his Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 25 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day22 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Brock's Gap Intermediate School fourth-grader Oliver Crowell, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 26 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day23 Deer Valley Elementary School fourth-grader Asiya Malik reads her Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 27 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day24 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Deer Valley Elementary School fourth-grader Asiya Malik, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 28 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day25 Green Valley Elementary School fourth-grader Alexa Thuo reads her Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 29 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day26 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Green Valley Elementary School fourth-grader Alexa Thuo, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 30 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day27 Greystone Elementary School fourth-grader Jay Jacob reads his Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 31 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day28 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Greystone Elementary School fourth-grader Jay Jacob, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 32 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day29 Gwin Elementary School fourth-grader Paige Bowman reads her Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 33 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day30 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Gwin Elementary School fourth-grader Paige Bowman, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 34 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day31 Riverchase Elementary School Brooklyn Jackson reads her Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 35 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day32 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Riverchase Elementary School fourth-grader Brooklyn Jackson, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 36 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day33 Shades Mountain Elementary School fourth-grader Addison Lee reads her Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 37 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Shades Mountain Elementary School fourth-grader Addison Lee, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 38 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day35 Trace Crossings Elementary School fourth-grader Siddhartha Neverekar reads his Arbor Day essay at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 39 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day36 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, at left, and Councilman John Greene pose for a photo with Trace Crossings Elementary School fourth-grader Siddhartha Neverekar, who won an honorable mention in the Hoover Beautification Board's 2020 Arbor Day essay contest, during the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 40 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day37 Aldridge Gardens Executive Director Rip Weaver talks about a tree planted in the gardens for the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 41 of 41 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Arbor_Day39 This oak leaf, found near Livingston, Alabama in November 2018, is believed to be the world's largest oak leaf ever documented. It was on display and officially measured at the city of Hoover's 2020 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The results of the measurement now are being sent to the Guinness Book of World Records for review. Prev Next

Hundreds of people came to the city of Hoover’s 2020 Arbor Day celebration Saturday at Aldridge Gardens.

The celebration included the giveaway of more than 200 trees and an official measurement of what could possibly be the world’s largest oak leaf ever found.

Claire Larkin of the Shoal Creek community in Shelby County found the leaf while taking a walk on some family property near Livingston on the day after Thanksgiving of last year.

Her daughter asked her to measure it and checked the Guinness Book of World Records, and it appeared the leaf was the largest oak leaf ever discovered. So Larkin contacted officials at Guinness, and they sent her instructions on how to properly document her find.

Today, her leaf was officially measured at 39.7 centimeters (15.6 inches) wide and 42 centimeters (16.5 inches) long from the top of the leaf to where it connects to the stem, or petiole.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest oak leaf ever previously documented was 28 centimeters (11 inches) wide and 41 centimeters (16.14 inches) long. It was found in Barry’s Bay, Ontario, Canada, in October 2010.

More than a dozen people were present Saturday when Jenny Carpenter, an ornamental horticulturist with Carpenter’s Creations, took the official measurements for Larkin’s leaf. There were several official witnesses, including Brian Keener, a biology professor at the University of West Alabama who served as an expert witness.

However, Larkin said it could be 12 weeks before she hears back from officials with the Guinness Book of World Records as to whether her measurement has been accepted and confirmed as the world record.

The city of Hoover had 250 trees to give away at Saturday’s celebration. They were from 17 species, including highbush blueberry, American hazelnut, American fringetree, downy serviceberry, trident maple, sweetbaby magnolia, Eastern hophornbeam, sourwood, Kentucky yellowwood, red mulberry, red maple, sugar maple, American beech, nuttall oak, white oak, tulip poplar and shagbark hickory.

Most were in 3-gallon containers and were between 18 inches and 6 feet tall, said Colin Conner, the city of Hoover’s forester.

By the end of the two-hour celebration, held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., all but about 30 of the trees had been taken. Conner said Aldridge Gardens would continue to give away the remaining ones.

The tree giveaway was made possible in part due to a contribution from Alabama Power Co. Other sponsors of this year’s Arbor Day celebration were Ace Tree Service, Landscape Workshop, the Green Valley Farms nursery in Montevallo, Tip Top Grill, The Whole Scoop ice cream shop, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and Hoover Climbing and Adventure at the Finley Center.

Today’s celebration also included a ceremonial planting of a blackgum tree near Aldridge Gardens’ new education building. It should produce bright red leaves in the fall, Aldridge Executive Director Rip Weaver said.

The Hoover Beautification Board, which organized today’s celebration with Conner, also recognized the winners of the 2020 Arbor Day essay contest. Fourth-grade students at Hoover’s elementary and intermediate schools were asked to write essays about their favorite kind of tree that is native to Hoover and how planting and preserving them is helpful to the city, said Dawn Azok, a Beautification Board member who helped organize today’s celebration.

The overall winner of this year’s essay contest was Ruthie Jackson of Rocky Ridge Elementary. Honorable mention winners were Lillie Mathis of Bluff Park Elementary, Oliver Crowell of Brock’s Gap Intermediate, Asiya Malik of Deer Valley Elementary, Alexa Thuo of Green Valley Elementary, Jay Jacob of Greystone Elementary, Paige Bowman of Gwin Elementary, Brooklyn Jackson of Riverchase Elementary, Addison Lee of Shades Mountain Elementary and Siddhartha Neverekar of Trace Crossings Elementary.

People who attended today’s celebration also had a chance to learn tree planting tips, and kids who attended were able to do nature-related art and crafts.

Mayor Frank Brocato said trees are very important to Hoover and encouraged people to plant at least one. A representative from the Arbor Day Foundation and Alabama Forestry Commission presented an award to the city, commemorating Hoover’s 21st year as a Tree City for excellence in urban forestry management.