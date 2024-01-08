Hoover, Alabama Power offer live Christmas tree disposal options

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Discarded live Christmas trees sit ready for pickup by Alabama Power in the parking lot at the football field at Hoover Sports Park Central in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Alabama Power plans to recycle the Christmas trees as fish habitats in its water reservoirs.

Hoover residents still looking to dispose of their live Christmas trees have an option to participate in a recycling program that uses the trees for fish habitats in Alabama Power water reservoirs.

The live trees can be dropped off in the parking lot by the football field at Hoover Sports Park Central at 3468 Chapel Lane at the corner of Chapel Lane and Al Seier Road.

Hoover residents can drop off their trees there until Jan. 31, and Alabama Power will pick them up, bundle the trees together, anchor them with concrete blocks, drop them in water reservoirs and record the location by GPS so the public can know where they are for fishing purposes.

The idea is that over time, the natural structures in fishing reservoirs, such as trees and stumps that were there when the reservoirs were created, begin to deteriorate. The Christmas trees are used to enhance those underwater habitats, allowing new algae to form, which attracts macro invertebrates and insect colonies, which in turn attract small fish and then larger fish.

Alabama Power has been repurposing Christmas trees and other building structures as fish habitats since 1993 and in that timeframe have recycled more than 60,000 trees, the company said.

Hoover residents also can dispose of Christmas trees by placing them curbside in front of their houses along public roads for pickup on the first regularly scheduled day for trash pickup of each week. Residents who do that will need to request a “bulky item pickup” through the My Hoover Connect app, by emailing myhooverconnect@hooveralabama.gov or by calling 205-739-7311.

Trees that are picked up curbside will not be utilized in the Alabama Power program. They likely will be taken to a landfill instead, the city said.