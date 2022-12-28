Hoover-AHEAD group holds youth contest reflecting on Black authors

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Someone holds a sign with a quote from author and poet Maya Angelou at a rally at Vestavia Hills City Hall in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The Hoover-AHEAD (Ambassadors for Hoover Equity and Diversity) group is holding a “reflection contest” for Hoover residents ages 8-17 in celebration of the upcoming Black History Month in February.

Children and teens of all races are invited to think of the book by a Black author that has had the greatest impact on them and then use their creativity to create something in response to it.

The creation could be an essay (up to 1,000 words), a piece of artwork, a song, a poem, a digital/video presentation, etc.

The reflections can be emailed to hooverahead@gmail.com and should be submitted no later than midnight on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants should include their name, age and grade.

A committee will review submissions and announce winners by Feb. 20, said Sara McDaniel, a member of the Hoover-AHEAD group. Cash prizes will be given for first, second and third place, she said.

Before beginning, participants are asked to consider Rudine Sims Bishop’s idea that books serve as “mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors.” According to Bishop, people can see themselves in books (mirrors), take a look into someone else’s world (windows) or use books to step into someone else’s world (sliding glass doors).

The idea behind the contest is to help young people better appreciate, recognize and understand the Black experience, McDaniel said. The Hoover-AHEAD group formed in 2019 with goals of celebrating diversity and promoting racial equity and inclusion.