Hoover 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Stair Climb set for Saturday, Sept. 6

× Expand File photo Retired Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni Jr., retired from the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, speaks about his experience on Sept. 11, 2001, during the city of Hoover’s annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Climb to Remember at the Riverchase Galleria on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The city of Hoover plans to host a remembrance ceremony and stair climb to mark the 24th anniversary of 9/11 on this Saturday, Sept. 6.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the Riverchase Galleria food court, followed by a 110-story “Climb to Remember” in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower next to the mall.

Participants in the stair climb will repeatedly climb the stairwells of the building until they reach the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the number of stories that were in the twin towers of the World Trade Center before the buildings came crashing down on 9/11 in 2001. The climb event is done in remembrance of the first responders who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center and gave their lives in an effort to save others.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Hoover Public Safety Foundation, with participants paying $30 to do the climb. Participants get a T-shirt. Registration is open until the time of the event, but people can pre-register by going to eventbrite.com. For more information, call 205-444-7655.