Hoover nonprofits host holiday fundraisers for first weekend in December 2025

At least three-Hoover based groups — the Hope for Autumn Foundation, Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue center and Hoover Helps — are holding holiday fundraisers this weekend.

Hope for Autumn

The Hope for Autumn Foundation, which raises money to help families battling childhood cancer and to fund childhood cancer research at Children’s of Alabama hospital, will have its Jingle Jam holiday market at the Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. in Trace Crossings on Friday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m.

It will include live music, food trucks, beer at a cash bar and a silent auction that supports the foundation.

Auction items include tickets to the Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil, UAB men’s basketball tickets, bourbon packages, a behind-the-scenes tour of the WBRC news studio, three one-hour fly casting lessons, a fishing trip, wine tasting for six people, stays at Pursell Farms, the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa and a cabin in the Smoky Mountains, a golf getaway to St. James Bay, a couples getaway on the Bourbon Trail, a four-night stay in the Dominican Republic or Cancun, a five-night vacation in Portugal, a garage floor, 60-minute massage sessions, teeth whitening and gift cards to numerous restaurants.

Tickets cost $20 per person, $35 per couple or $5 for children 12 and younger. To purchase tickets or see more details and auction items, go here.

Kitty Kat Haven

The Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue Center will have its Holiday Market at the Farm at Glenbrook Farm at 2937 Browning Road (off Interstate 459 Exit 6) on Saturday, Dec. 6 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 7 (noon-4 p.m.)

The market will include kitten and cat décor, gourmet food, socks, slippers, kitchen items, clothing, cat toys and a Mary Kay gift table.

Hoover Helps

Hoover Helps is having its Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Weekend at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7.

The Mistletoe with a Mission VIP Party will be Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. and include food, drinks a silent auction and multiple chances to win prizes that include student-decorated 6-foot nutcrackers, select bourbons, fireworks packages, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and more. Tickets for the Saturday night cocktail-attire event are $75.

The more family-friendly Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House is Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes Christmas trees decorated by Hoover area nonprofits and groups, photos with Santa, bites from restaurants, homemade treats and performances by and dance teams and kids’ choirs. Tickets for the Sunday open house are $15, but children ages 12 and younger get in free. Get tickets here.